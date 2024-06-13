Former Central Regional Minister, Kwamena Duncan, has expressed his disagreement with the proposal to transform the Free Senior High School (SHS) policy into a law.

Speaking on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" programme, Mr. Duncan voiced his concerns about the implications of such a legislative move.

"For me, I don't understand it, unless you call the Minister [Education Minister] to explain it, I don't understand it," he told host Kwami Sefa Kayi.

The Majority Leader in Parliament, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, recently indicated the government's intention to present a Bill to Parliament aimed at regulating and sustaining the Free SHS policy.

However, Duncan argues that turning the policy into a bill could make it vulnerable to repeal by any future government.

"Once the policy is made a bill, it then means any person or party in power can repeal it," Duncan stated.



Afenyo-Markin's announcement follows calls for a review of the Free SHS policy, which has faced numerous challenges since its introduction by the Nana Addo administration.

The policy aims to provide free senior high school education to all Ghanaian students.

In a press briefing on Tuesday, June 11, 2024, Afenyo-Markin explained the rationale behind the proposed bill.

"I'm also able to report that the Education Minister will present the Free SHS Bill to Parliament. Chapter five of the Constitution provides some aspirational indicatives. Those are not justiciable, but once by a policy of the government, an aspiration as a message by the constitution is put into action, then to make it justiciable, you enact," he stated.