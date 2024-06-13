ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

C/R: Teenage herdsman arrested after allegedly stealing 20 cows

Crime & Punishment C/R: Teenage herdsman arrested after allegedly stealing 20 cows
THU, 13 JUN 2024 LISTEN

A teenage herdsman has been arrested by the Gomoa Dominase District Police Command for his alleged involvement in the stealing of 20 cows at Gomoa Dominase Onion Market in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region.

The suspect has been identified as Umaru Abdulai.
The 18-year-old and his accomplices have been accused of stealing cows from different people in Gomoa Dominase.

They will subsequently sell the cows to butchers at Awutu Bawjiase and use some of the money to buy cows from the northern region.

According to the information gathered, the 20 cows stolen and sold by Umaru Abdulai and his accomplices are worth GHS200,000.

Speaking to Kasapa FM, one of the victims of the cow theft, Umar Inusah explained that the suspect and his accomplices would usually come to the onion market during the daytime ostensibly to buy goods in the market, but their real intention was to spy on the cows and identify the big ones.

A farmer who observed the thieves for a while reported to the Police, leading to the arrest of Umaru Abdulai.

The suspect is currently in Police custody at the Gomoa Dominase Police Station and assisting with investigation at the.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

Top Stories

27 minutes ago

'If not for Mahama's Kejetia Market the sun would've scorched your head for campaigning there without shame' — NDC Communicator 'If not for Mahama's Kejetia Market the sun would've scorched your head for camp...

35 minutes ago

Husband jailed for 10 years for sleeping, committing two abortions with 18-year-old stepdaughter Husband jailed for 10 years for sleeping, committing two abortions with 18-year-...

40 minutes ago

Jobless husband seeks divorce after finding out his wife sleeps with fresh dead bodies twice monthly to take care of him Jobless husband seeks divorce after finding out his wife sleeps with fresh dead ...

45 minutes ago

I only wanted to play 'hard catch' — Heartbroken lady cries as guy she rejected 3 times set to marry her colleague I only wanted to play 'hard catch' — Heartbroken lady cries as guy she rejected ...

2 hours ago

C/R: Teenage herdsman arrested after allegedly stealing 20 cows C/R: Teenage herdsman arrested after allegedly stealing 20 cows

2 hours ago

Emmanuel Anyimah Otumfuo Osei Tutu II now buys nkosua ne meko at Ghc4 instead of 50pesewas - NDC ...

2 hours ago

Minister of Local Government Martin Adjei Mensah Korsah Demolish all cattle ranches located on streets, confiscate the animals — Local G...

3 hours ago

Dr. Stephen Amoah, Deputy Finance Minister Ghana expecting US$2 billion loan from Korea to boost economy — Dr Stephen Amoah

4 hours ago

Oti River boat accident: Search continues for pregnant woman, two others Oti River boat accident: Search continues for pregnant woman, two others

4 hours ago

Opuni Trial: Standards Authority doesn't determine the suitability of fertiliser on Cocoa plants— Witness Opuni Trial: Standards Authority doesn't determine the suitability of fertiliser...

Just in....
body-container-line