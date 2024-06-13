C/R: Teenage herdsman arrested after allegedly stealing 20 cows

A teenage herdsman has been arrested by the Gomoa Dominase District Police Command for his alleged involvement in the stealing of 20 cows at Gomoa Dominase Onion Market in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region.

The suspect has been identified as Umaru Abdulai.

The 18-year-old and his accomplices have been accused of stealing cows from different people in Gomoa Dominase.

They will subsequently sell the cows to butchers at Awutu Bawjiase and use some of the money to buy cows from the northern region.

According to the information gathered, the 20 cows stolen and sold by Umaru Abdulai and his accomplices are worth GHS200,000.

Speaking to Kasapa FM, one of the victims of the cow theft, Umar Inusah explained that the suspect and his accomplices would usually come to the onion market during the daytime ostensibly to buy goods in the market, but their real intention was to spy on the cows and identify the big ones.

A farmer who observed the thieves for a while reported to the Police, leading to the arrest of Umaru Abdulai.

The suspect is currently in Police custody at the Gomoa Dominase Police Station and assisting with investigation at the.