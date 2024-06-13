ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

French conservatives in chaos after leader ousted over far-right pact

By RFI
France Stephane Mahe/Reuters
THU, 13 JUN 2024 LISTEN
© Stephane Mahe/Reuters

France's right-wing Republicans party (LR) has voted to remove leader Eric Ciotti after he promised an electoral alliance with the far-right National Rally (RN) ahead of snap parliamentary elections at the end of June. With RN posting historically strong results in last week's EU polls, the traditional right has seen its voter base decimated.  

Political parties in France are jostling for position after President Emmanuel Macron's surprise decision to dissolve parliament and call new elections.

Ciotti created a rift in the LR after calling for an electoral alliance with RN, in which he said the parties would back each others' candidates.

The LR's political committee voted unanimously Wednesday to remove Ciotti as president, saying the party would present independent candidates in the 30 June and 7 July legislative elections.

But Ciotti insists he is still in charge, writing on X that the committee's decision was "a flagrant violation of our statutes" and was illegal and void.

Widespread divisions

The Republicans party – which can trace its lineage back to Charles De Gaulle, and which has brought presidents Jacques Chirac and Nicolas Sarkozy to power – has struggled since 2017, when Macron was elected and drew defectors to his centrist alliance.

The rise of RN has continued to push the party to the right.

LR has struggled to remain independent. At times it's allied itself with Macron's government, which since 2022 has lacked a parliamentary majority, and at other times it has threatened to censure motions.

The snap elections and the success of RN have also created divisions on the far right.

Eric Zemmour, leader of the smaller, extreme far-right Reconquest party, which won nearly 5.5 percent of the vote in the EU polls, expelled Marion Maréchal, the neice of key RN figure Marine Le Pen.

Maréchal had earlier called on her supporters to back candidates in the alliance proposed by Ciotti and the RN.

Maréchal rejected what she called "the principle of divisive candidacies", and urged the right to "not miss out on this unprecedented, historic opportunity" to put the far right in power in France.

Her words were welcomed by RN leader Jordan Bardella.

(with newswires)

Top Stories

41 minutes ago

C/R: Teenage herdsman arrested after allegedly stealing 20 cows C/R: Teenage herdsman arrested after allegedly stealing 20 cows

41 minutes ago

Emmanuel Anyimah Otumfuo Osei Tutu II now buys nkosua ne meko at Ghc4 instead of 50pesewas - NDC ...

41 minutes ago

Minister of Local Government Martin Adjei Mensah Korsah Demolish all cattle ranches located on streets, confiscate the animals — Local G...

2 hours ago

Dr. Stephen Amoah, Deputy Finance Minister Ghana expecting US$2 billion loan from Korea to boost economy — Dr Stephen Amoah

3 hours ago

June 13: Cedi sells at GHS15.30 to $1, GHS14.28 on BoG interbank June 13: Cedi sells at GHS15.30 to $1, GHS14.28 on BoG interbank

3 hours ago

Dr. Alex Ampaabeng, Deputy Finance Minister I can’t think of a country which doesn't have a digital service tax system like ...

3 hours ago

Oti River boat accident: Search continues for pregnant woman, two others Oti River boat accident: Search continues for pregnant woman, two others

3 hours ago

Opuni Trial: Standards Authority doesn't determine the suitability of fertiliser on Cocoa plants— Witness Opuni Trial: Standards Authority doesn't determine the suitability of fertiliser...

3 hours ago

'Ordinarily, I wouldn't give this egocentric, moronic crackpot the oxygen of publicity he so obviously craves' — Owusu Bempah replies Ablakwa "Ordinarily, I wouldn't give this egocentric, moronic crackpot the oxygen of pub...

4 hours ago

SHS graduate narrates how he got 'pregnant' for his late madam after having intimacy with her dead body SHS graduate narrates how he got 'pregnant' for his late madam after having inti...

Just in....
body-container-line