ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Ghana participates in 17th conference on the rights of Persons with Disabilities

By Beyonce Diamond Kpogli II Contributor
Social News Ghana participates in 17th conference on the rights of Persons with Disabilities
THU, 13 JUN 2024 LISTEN

Ghana, represented by the Ministry of Gender, Children, and Social Protection, is actively participating in the 17th Conference of States Parties to the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (COSP17) at the UN Headquarters in New York.

The COSP is the largest global meeting focused on disability rights, aimed at ensuring countries uphold their commitments to guarantee equality for all individuals.

Since the Convention's adoption in 2008, the COSP has convened annually to monitor the implementation of this landmark treaty, which has been signed by 191 UN Member States.

This year's COSP17 is themed "Rethinking Disability Inclusion in the Current International Juncture and Ahead of the Summit of the Future."

The conference will address the challenges and opportunities related to work, cutting-edge technology, humanitarian crises, and issues arising from conflicts and climate disasters.

Hon. Dakoa Newman, Minister for Gender, Children, and Social Protection, is leading Ghana's delegation at the conference.

In her statement, Hon. Newman emphasized Ghana's long-standing commitment to the principles of inclusion and non-discrimination enshrined in the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD).

"As a signatory to the Convention since 2012, we have made significant strides in our efforts to promote the rights and participation of persons with disabilities," she said.

Hon. Newman highlighted that the Government of Ghana, in line with SDG 11, has developed various programmes and interventions in collaboration with other government agencies and civil society organizations. Key initiatives include the Common Fund for Persons with Disabilities, which has provided essential support to over a thousand individuals at decentralized levels.

The Minister called for strengthened international collaboration through joint programmes, resource sharing, training, and regional networks.

She stressed that such cooperation would enable countries to learn from each other and adopt effective strategies.

She urged all member states to commit to these strategic directions and work collaboratively towards a world where disability inclusion is a reality for all.

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Dr. Stephen Amoah, Deputy Finance Minister Ghana expecting US$2 billion loan from Korea to boost economy — Dr Stephen Amoah

2 hours ago

'Ordinarily, I wouldn't give this egocentric, moronic crackpot the oxygen of publicity he so obviously craves' — Owusu Bempah replies Ablakwa "Ordinarily, I wouldn't give this egocentric, moronic crackpot the oxygen of pub...

3 hours ago

NDC General Secretary, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey [File Photo] Economic meltdown, suffering of Ghanaians not enough to win NDC next election – ...

3 hours ago

Prof. Patrick Asuming [File Photo] Drop in inflation means prices of goods are rising but slowly; doesn’t mean pric...

3 hours ago

My late husbands ghost keeps appearing in my dreams warning me to confess to the biological father of our first child — Lady narrates My late husband’s ghost keeps appearing in my dreams warning me to confess to th...

3 hours ago

Amenfi East NPP Parliamentary Candidate released on bail Amenfi East NPP Parliamentary Candidate released on bail

3 hours ago

My husband stares at me sheepishly in the middle of the night after catching me with another man — Lady expresses worry My husband stares at me sheepishly in the middle of the night after catching me ...

3 hours ago

Were going back to work due to public outcry of decerning Ghanaians — NIA workers We’re going back to work due to public outcry of decerning Ghanaians — NIA worke...

3 hours ago

SHS graduate narrates how he got 'pregnant' for his late madam after having intimacy with her dead body SHS graduate narrates how he got 'pregnant' for his late madam after having inti...

4 hours ago

I poisoned my husband after he found out he's not the biological father of our two kids — Wife confesses I poisoned my husband after he found out he's not the biological father of our t...

Just in....
body-container-line