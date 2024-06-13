ModernGhana logo
Oti River boat accident: Search continues for pregnant woman, two others

Search has intensified to find a pregnant woman and two others involved in the tragic boat accident on the Oti River in Dambai of the Krachi East Municipality.

The boat accident occurred on Tuesday, June 11. At the time, the boat was carrying 10 passengers from Dambai market to cross the river to Ingyari, a fishing community.

Although seven people have been accounted for, a pregnant woman and two others are yet to be found.

This has been confirmed by the Krachi East National Disaster Management Organisation officer (NADMO) Jacob Desiavour.

Speaking to Adom News, he disclosed that his outfit has been working with the Assembly and the Navy operatives in the search for the victims.

Although six of the rescued made it and have received medical care, a four-year-old passed away.

Rescue efforts have been intensified to locate the pregnant woman and the two others.

Information gathered is that rough conditions on the Oti River are making the search for the others very difficult.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

