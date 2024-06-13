Meet Ejurahene Barimah Osei Hwedie II: A Shining Example of Selfless Leadership and Development in Ghana

LISTEN

The chiefs and traditional leaders in Ghana have over the years played a vital role in the country's development, Using their influence and authority to impact positively on their subjects, supporting government’s efforts to developing the country and one such exemplary leader is Ejurahene Barimah Osei Hwedie II.

The Head of the Ejura Divisional Council has been a beacon of hope and progress, supporting the government's initiatives and contributing significantly to the Ghana's growth and particularly the autochthonous of Ejura.

Supporting Government Initiatives

Ejurahene Barimah Osei Hwedie II who represents the most perfect class has been a stalwart supporter of successive government’s efforts to develop Ghana irrespective of the political party in power. I found him to be the quintessential gentleman.

His inimitable style and dedication to the nation's progress is evident in his numerous collaborations with state agencies and his willingness to provide resources to enhance the quality of life for his people.

Office Buildings for Fire Service Officers

In a remarkable display of his commitment to the well-being of his community, Ejurahene Barimah Osei Hwedie II has provided a Seven-unit single room self-contained bungalow to the Ghana National Fire Service GNFS station at the Ejura-Sekyeredumasi Municipal.

This gesture has greatly enhanced the efficiency of the fire department, enabling them to respond promptly to emergencies and safeguard the community as they no longer track several miles for a befitting place to rest.

Donation of Land for State Agencies and private outlets

Ejurahene Barimah Osei Hwedie II has donated hundreds of acres of land to state agencies for farming, supporting the government's agricultural initiatives and contributing to food security in the region.

Some state agencies and departments to have benefited from this gesture includes the Ministry of Food and Agriculture, the Ghana Prisons Service, the National Service Scheme among others.

The renowned idiosyncratic Chief has also donated 100 acres of land to the Ghana Baptist Convention for the construction of Agricultural College to train Ghanaian Youth on agricultural related businesses.

This generous act has created employment opportunities for his consanguinity and stimulated economic growth.

Ultramodern Police Station

One of the most notable achievements of Ejurahene Barimah Osei Hwedie II is the construction of an ultramodern Divisional Police Headquarters in Ejura.

This state-of-the-art facility has significantly improved law enforcement in the area, providing a safe and secure environment for residents and visitors alike.

Barimah Osei Hwedie II in October 2023 handed the 2.8 million cedis facility to the Ghana Police Service

Provision of Office space for Immigration Officers

Ejurahene Barimah Osei Hwedie II with support from the Ejura Divisional Council has also provided an office space for the Ghana Immigration officers in the Ejura-Sekyeredumasi Municipality, supporting the government's efforts to enhance border security and facilitate legal migration.

The Chief has also initiated a process of building a permanent office complex for the immigration service by leasing a free land to the service as a starting point.

Support for Military Barrack

Furthermore, Barimah Osei Hwedie II has played a crucial role in helping the government set up a military barrack at Ejura, strengthening the region's security and contributing to the country's overall defense.

The chief's act of given out free land and buildings for the establishment of military barracks in the area has ease a huge burden on the government

Providing Portable Water

Ejurahene Barimah Osei Hwedie II has teamed up with the government to provide portable water to thousands of residents in the Municipality , improving their access to clean drinking water and enhancing their overall health and well-being.

The Chief in 2023 commissioned a 15 million cedis water project, serving over 40,000 residents with access to clean portable water, halting years of perennial water shortage in the area.

Agenda 111 Hospital

Additionally, he has provided the government with free land for the construction of an Agenda 111 hospital, a landmark project aimed at improving healthcare delivery in Ghana.

This generous act has paved the way for the construction of a modern hospital facility that will provide quality healthcare services to residents and neighboring communities.

Promoting Peace and Harmony

Notably, Ejurahene Barimah Osei Hwedie II has worked tirelessly with stakeholders and political parties to ensure peace and harmony in Ejura, which was previously a flashpoint of violence. His leadership and diplomatic efforts have successfully brought together diverse groups, fostering a culture of understanding and cooperation.

This has led to a significant reduction in conflicts and created a peaceful environment conducive to development.

Political Neutrality

Notably, Ejurahene Barimah Osei Hwedie II has remained neutral in politics, focusing on development and the well-being of his people rather than taking partisan interests. This stance has earned him respect and admiration from across the political spectrum, enabling him to work effectively with various governments and stakeholders.

Conclusion

By his exemplary leadership, the visionary, inspirational, empathetic, resilient and decisive Ejurahene Barimah Osei Hwedie II has demonstrated that traditional authorities can play a vital role in supporting government initiatives and driving development at the local level. His contributions have made a significant impact on the lives of his people and the wider community, cementing his legacy as a true champion of progress and development.

By Kwame Agyenim Boateng Nana Kokooto (Journalist, OTEC 102 9 Fm Kumasi)