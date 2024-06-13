ModernGhana logo
Economic meltdown, suffering of Ghanaians not enough to win NDC next election – Fifi Kwetey

NDC NDC General Secretary, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey [File Photo]
THU, 13 JUN 2024 LISTEN
NDC General Secretary, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey [File Photo]

The General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Fifi Kwetey has indicated that it will be suicidal for the party to assume that because Ghanaians are suffering due to the economic crisis it will automatically win the 2024 general election.

According to him, the economic meltdown recorded under the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) is not enough to catapult the NDC into government after December 7.

In an interview with Joy News, Fifi Kwetey said the NDC will not be complacent heading into the crucial election this year.

“It's normal in politics sometimes to see a level of frustration, anger, disappointment, the economic meltdown and the suffering that is going on and assume that somehow that is going to be enough for you to win an election,” the NDC General Secretary said.

Fifi Kwetey continued, “But I can tell you that for many of us who wrestled to take NPP out of power the last time when they were in power, we know that you never are complacent, especially when you're dealing with a desperate political party. This particular political party we are dealing with here is literally an entity that cares about nothing but power.”

In the interview, the NDC General Secretary accused the NPP government of corrupting the systems in the country and looting so much money.

He said it is key that Ghanaian electorates vote against the NPP on December 7 to restore the country.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

