My late husband’s ghost keeps appearing in my dreams warning me to confess to the biological father of our first child — Lady narrates

A lady, who identified herself as Agartha has disclosed how her late husband has been appearing in her dreams to ask her to reveal the identity of her first child's father to his family.

According to the lady who's now in shock and cannot believe her eyes, her ex-boyfriend who's also late impregnated her but failed to take responsibility for the pregnancy.

During that difficult period of her life, the lady said her late husband was forcing her to marry him so he forced the pregnancy on him and he also accepted to take responsibility because he wanted her and also made him believe that he was the father of the child, and they eventually got married.

Years into their marriage, they had another son who is the biological child of her late husband according to her.

The lady revealed that her husband got ill and died eventually but has not rested as he's always in her dream warning her to confess to his family and also change the name of the child.

According to the lady, her husband first appeared to her in her dream and asked her to call his family to exhume his remains from where he was buried and take him to a different location (his hometown).

The lady said she intentionally visited the graveyard of her late husband only to find out that he was buried close to her ex-boyfriend.

Traumatised and doesn't know what to do, the lady said the family of her late husband started calling her, demanding to know the truth about the paternity of her first child as their son has also been appearing to them in their dreams to force them to find out about the truth from her.

The lady expressed worry and frustration while narrating her story to Prophet Elisha Osei Kofi on his confession show.

