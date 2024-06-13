I poisoned my husband after he found out he's not the biological father of our two kids — Wife confesses

LISTEN

A Ghanaian lady has taken to Ms Nancy's 'Confession' show on TV3 to confess to how she connived with her ex-boyfriend to kill her loving husband for finding out a deep secret about her.

According to the lady, she has two kids with her husband, but the biological father of the kids is her ex-boyfriend.

The lady said her husband’s family pressured her to reveal the identity of the kids because none of them resembled her husband.

Fast forward, due to intense pressure from his family, the lady said her husband conducted a secret DNA test and found out the truth about the paternity of the kids but did not overreact, instead, he politely called, spoke to her, and even consoled her when she started crying.

The lady said she became frightened thereafter, especially because her husband did not overreact. She said this propelled her to reach out to her ex-boyfriend, the biological father of the kids who advised her to poison her husband, which she did.

The lady said her ex-boyfriend, after leading her to kill her husband, is now blackmailing and demanding a share of her late husband’s property.

She disclosed that she feels sorry for her action but does not want to allow her ex-boyfriend to take any of her late husband’s property because she has already done enough to the soul of her late husband.

Below is a link to her confession story.

