Accra: Bolt driver narrates how two passengers he picked vanished from his car midway at night

An anonymous Bolt driver has taken to the 'Ride and Chat' programme hosted by Dr Sam, a show dedicated basically to drivers to share their strange encounters, to share how two passengers (a guy and a lady) he picked around Osu in Accra miraculously vanished from his car midway their journey to Accra Mall.

According to him, when he got to their pickup point, he saw them entering the car and one of them (the man) even asked him to start the trip before he started the car.

Midway through their journey, the driver said his direction wasn't clear and had to ask them for assistance where he got to find out that they were heading to the Accra Mall.

However, after a short while, the Bolt driver said the guy texted him 'hi' and he got curious to know why he was texting. After replying to him, another text from him came, this time, informing him that they were no more in the car though he had not parked since the start of the trip.

The driver said he was shocked and peeped through his driving mirror to confirm. Lo and behold he found out they were truly not in the car. To satisfy his curiosity, he said he parked the car and went to the back seat to check but couldn't find anybody.

The young man at this point disclosed that fear gripped him. He said he had to drive home to think of what to do the next day.

After several hours of racking his brain on what to do, the driver said he traced the number through which he received the texts from, called to make enquiry and the guy surprising told him they actually alighted from the car but he (the driver) did not notice after which he ended the call.

The driver said he has since been calling the number but cannot reach him.

