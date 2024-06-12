ModernGhana logo
Owusu Bempah respond to Okudzeto-Ablakwa's 'tomfoolery'

By Ernest Owusu Bempah
I have become aware of a social media commentary by the cretinous, self serving Okudzeto-Ablakwa, in which he seeks to downplay my petition to CHRAJ regarding his misconduct as a member of parliament and business owner.

Ordinarily, I wouldn't give this egocentric, moronic crackpot and quick-witted prick reared on banter the oxygen of publicity he so obviously craves. But then, his clear attack on my person cannot go without a measurable response.

Truth is, any sane mind who has cited my petition to CHRAJ would attest that the issues raised are actually rooted in law and evidence.

In fact, my petition speaks to Okudzeto-Ablakwa's violations of article 98(2) of the constitution of Ghana, non-compliance with code of conduct for public officers and deliberate evasion of taxes. And instead of this caricature of a politician to mount an appropriate defence at CHRAJ, he's engaging in facile and satirical politics on social media platforms.

Honestly, has there ever been a more satirical politician than Okudzeto-Ablakwa?

There's just no escaping the fact that Okudzeto-Ablakwa who was parachuted into politics by a nasty group of anarchists is absolutely and completely divorced from any semblance of reality.

The terrible truth is that he [Okudzeto-Ablakwa] constantly makes himself the centre of the argument, but he gets surprised when reality comes biting him in the arse.

Truly, Okudzeto-Ablakwa is the best example of the need to begin psychological evaluation of our elected representatives. A narcissistic sociopath with dangerous levels of self-delusion. How do we allow people like this anywhere near parliament?

I'm sure any mental health professional would conclude that Okudzeto-Ablakwa is a very dangerous individual to be given power and influence over others.

And on this Shakespearian note, let me conclude that just like the tragedy in King Lear, Okudzeto-Ablakwa's agony of loss will be evident to all.

