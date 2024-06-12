NPA engage stakeholders on cylinder recirculation model in Kumasi

The National Petroleum Authority (NPA) organized a town hall meeting in the Ashanti Region to discuss the rollout of the Cylinder Recirculation Model (CRM).

The town hall meeting aimed to engage major stakeholders in the energy sector to ensure the smooth implementation of the model. Held at Prempeh Assembly Hall in the Kumasi Metropolis on Wednesday, June 12, 2024, the event brought together members of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), Police Service, Ghana Standards Authority, LPG operators, journalists, traders, driver unions, and oil marketing companies.

Speaking at the event, Obed Kraine Boachie, Head of Gas in charge of Commercial Regulations at NPA, said that all relevant groups and individuals had been duly engaged ahead of the model’s implementation. He noted that the CRM is a holistic approach to increase the number of households using LPG in Ghana.

"The model, I believe, will encourage more households and individuals to patronize LPG as it will reduce the costs involved compared to the previous model. All consumers need to do is first register with an exchange point in their area using the Ghana Card to create a database to enable the cylinders to be tracked,” he stated.

About the CRM Model

The CRM is a distribution system where a consumer brings an empty cylinder to an exchange point in return for a filled cylinder. The empty cylinder is then taken to a bottling plant, refilled, and returned for pick-up by other consumers.

The NPA has emphasized that the CRM was designed to reduce accidents at gas filling points in communal and residential areas.