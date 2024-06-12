Copyright modalities and IP Laws to be streamlined by Mahama

LISTEN

In a global economy increasingly driven by innovation and knowledge, intellectual property can propel sustainable development and economic transformation in the world’s least developed countries.

Intellectual property (IP) rights are a potential game-changer and tangible tools in the hands of the world’s most vulnerable economies striving for development and progress.

IP rights, including patents, trademarks and copyrights, protect the myriad creations of the mind – from inventions and designs to literary and artistic works which can have a positive impact on a country's cultural and economic development.

H.E. John Dramani Mahama has proposed streamlining copyright modalities and intellectual property laws in order to better protect the rights of creators and innovators.

This initiative aims to create a more efficient and effective system for managing intellectual property rights, ensuring that creators are properly compensated for their work and that their rights are adequately protected.

By streamlining copyright modalities and intellectual property laws, JDM hopes to encourage innovation and creativity in Ghana and promote economic growth through the protection of intellectual property rights. This initiative will also help to attract foreign investment and promote the development of a vibrant creative industry in the country.

Mahama's proposal includes the establishment of a dedicated intellectual property office to oversee the registration and enforcement of intellectual property rights, as well as the implementation of stronger penalties for copyright infringement.

Additionally, he plans to work with international partners to harmonise Ghana's intellectual property laws with global standards, making it easier for creators to protect their work both domestically and internationally.

These efforts of the 2024 presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress, manifest his dedication to support the creative industries in Ghana and ensure that creators are able to fully benefit from their work.

By creating a more efficient and effective system for managing intellectual property rights, President Mahama hopes to stimulate a culture of innovation and creativity that will drive economic growth and development in the country.

Anthony Obeng Afrane