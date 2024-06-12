ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

B/R: Poor internet connectivity is impeding STEAM education – Headmistress

  Wed, 12 Jun 2024
Education B/R: Poor internet connectivity is impeding STEAM education Headmistress
WED, 12 JUN 2024 LISTEN

Reverend Sister Benedicta Uzokwe, Headmistress of Sacred Heart Senior High School (SAHESS), has observed that poor internet connectivity has been an obstacle to the successful integration of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEAM) education in the school.

She appealed to stakeholders, particularly internet providers to assist in extending their masts to that part of Nsoatre to enhance internet signals.

Rev. Sr. Uzokwe made the statement during the 47th Speech and Prize Giving Day Celebration (SAHESS) at Nsoatre in the Sunyani West Municipality.

It was on the theme, “STEAM Education and Attitudinal Change: The Wheels to Sustainable Development in the 21st century.”

Rev. Sr. Uzokwe stated that the school, which initially had a student population of 21 students and three staff members, had experienced significant growth over the years.

She said, the school now boasted of student population of 1,390 students, consisting of 485 males and 905 females, furthermore, out of the total student population, 390 males and 785 females were boarders, bringing the total number of boarders to 1,175.

The staff population had seen a substantial increase, growing from three to 90, with an additional 47 non-teaching staff members.

Rev. Sr. Uzokwe acknowledged the significant progress the school had made over the past decade, highlighting several challenges that must be addressed to propel the school to even greater heights as it approached its 50th anniversary.

Highlighting some challenges faced by the school, Sister Uzokwe said inadequate staff accommodation on campus, lack of water storage facility to accommodate the increasing student population, disturbances from town youth and day students.

Additionally, the persistent use of mobile phones, limited boarding facilities, the absence of transportation for the headmistress, and shortage of security staff and laborers.

Rev. Sr. Uzokwe announced that there were ongoing plans to install projectors in selected classrooms within each block of the school to improve teaching and learning by incorporating 21st-century skills and facilitating the effective implementation of the new curriculum.

She emphasized the importance of enhancing the study of Agriculture in the school by making it more practically oriented to provide students with hands-on experience.

GNA

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Escalating youth unemployment threat to elections Bagbin warns Escalating youth unemployment threat to elections – Bagbin warns

2 hours ago

Minority slams wayward, inconsistent NPP govt over reintroduction of road tolls Minority slams ‘wayward, inconsistent’ NPP govt over reintroduction of road toll...

2 hours ago

New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer Dr. Bawumia[right] shaking hands with Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II ‘Keep being humble; I know you can deliver if voted’ — Otumfuo tells Bawumia

2 hours ago

History will remember this gov't as the only one in the 4th republic to reduce electricity tariffs by 18 to 20 percent —Afenyo-Markin History will remember this gov't as the only one in the 4th republic to reduce e...

2 hours ago

I'll ban your devices from my companies; visitors will have theirs stored in a Faraday cage —Elon Musk 'threatens' Apple over AI installations I'll ban your devices from my companies; visitors will have theirs stored in a F...

3 hours ago

Gifty Anti Julius Deprah, Jinapor brothers, Omane Boamah made their TV debut on my show - G...

3 hours ago

Richard Ahiagbah, National Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Ato Forson trial: Minority boycott of Parliament undermines corruption fight — A...

3 hours ago

NDC has no intention of cancelling Free SHS today tomorrow, or the future Clement Apaak NDC has no intention of cancelling Free SHS today tomorrow, or the future – Clem...

3 hours ago

Minority Leader Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson Free SHS bill: Minority cannot oppose a bill it has not even seen — Ato Forson

3 hours ago

NPP flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia [File Photo] Mahama can’t point out even one policy initiative he spearheaded as Vice Preside...

Just in....
body-container-line