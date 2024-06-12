Ato Forson trial: Minority boycott of Parliament undermines corruption fight — Ahiagbah

Richard Ahiagbah, National Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has accused the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) of undermining Ghana's fight against corruption.

The ruling party’s spokesperson criticised the NDC lawmakers’ decision to boycott parliamentary proceedings on days when the Minority Leader Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson has court appearances.

In a post on X on Wednesday, June 12, Mr. Ahiagbah wrote, "The NDC Minority Caucus's support for Dr. Ato Forson undermines the rule of law and the fight against corruption. This demonstrates the NDC's double standards on corruption."

He added that "The NDC needs to understand that their partisan solidarity goes against the interests of the taxpayers who pay their salaries."

The Minority Caucus announced on Tuesday that it would not participate in parliamentary business whenever Dr. Ato Forson, who is also the MP for Ajumako-Enyan-Esiam, has to appear in court regarding an ongoing case involving the purchase of ambulances during his tenure as Deputy Minister of Finance.

In a press statement, Kwame Governs Agbodza, the Minority Chief Whip, said "As Parliament commences its third meeting of the fourth session of the eighth Parliament, the Minority Leader is expected to deliver a resumption address, join parliamentary leadership to engage the press and undertake other important activities, as part of his legislative mandate."

He added that the boycott decision was taken due to the "refusal of the presiding High Court judge, Justice Afia Serwah Asare-Botwe (Mrs), to grant a request from the lawyers of the Minority Leader for the leave of the court to enable him attend to important parliamentary business."