ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Wed, 12 Jun 2024 Politics

Road tolls reintroduction a testament of a government that is wayward, lost touch — Minority Chief Whip

Minority Chief Whip in Parliament, Governs AgbozaMinority Chief Whip in Parliament, Governs Agboza
LISTEN

The Minority Chief Whip in Ghana's Parliament, Governs Agbodza has slammed the government over plans to reinstate the collection of road tolls.

The Adaklu lawmaker described the move as a sign of a government that has lost touch and doesn't know how to run the country.

In an interaction with journalists on Wednesday, June 12, Mr. Agbodza questioned why the government suspended the collection of tolls in the first place.

“Is it not the case that he [the current Roads Minister] was part of the cabinet when the decision was taken to suspend the collection of tolls and when Mr Speaker and all of us drew the attention that, that singular action was illegal, they told Mr Speaker to go to the toll booth to collect the toll himself if he likes," he said.

The Minority Chief Whip accused the government of suspending toll collection as a ploy to impose the controversial E-levy on Ghanaians in 2022.

“Cabinet decided to suspend the collection of tolls as propaganda to foist E-levy down the throats of Ghanaians. We are paying E-levy today. They want to take more money from you so they are coming back to condemn each other to say that they want to collect tolls. Then the entire government is condemned. They cannot pick and choose who is upright in the government," he stated.

Mr. Agbodza maintained that there was no need to suspend toll collection in the first place, and asserted that Ghanaians can see which political party they can trust based on consistent policies.

“And obviously the NPP’s record of being straight and fair to Ghanaians has been called into question so many times," the Minority Chief Whip averred.

The comments come after the Ministry of Roads announced plans to reinstate tolls as a means to raise funds for road repairs across the country.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Gifty Anti Julius Deprah, Jinapor brothers, Omane Boamah made their TV debut on my show - G...

1 hour ago

Richard Ahiagbah, National Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Ato Forson trial: Minority boycott of Parliament undermines corruption fight — A...

1 hour ago

Minority Chief Whip in Parliament, Governs Agboza Road tolls reintroduction a testament of a government that is wayward, lost touc...

1 hour ago

NDC has no intention of cancelling Free SHS today tomorrow, or the future Clement Apaak NDC has no intention of cancelling Free SHS today tomorrow, or the future – Clem...

1 hour ago

Minority Leader Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson Free SHS bill: Minority cannot oppose a bill it has not even seen — Ato Forson

1 hour ago

NPP flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia [File Photo] Mahama can’t point out even one policy initiative he spearheaded as Vice Preside...

2 hours ago

VIA REUTERS - China Daily CDIC EU to slap punitive tariffs on Chinese electric cars, risking trade war

2 hours ago

Corruption rooted in Ghanaians, not just politicians Janet Nabla Corruption rooted in Ghanaians, not just politicians – Janet Nabla

2 hours ago

Ashanti Region ditching Bawumia, current support is artificial; NPP bussing people from outskirts — NDC Ashanti Region ditching Bawumia, current support is artificial; NPP bussing peop...

3 hours ago

Minority demand urgent Committee of the Whole Meeting with EC Minority demand urgent Committee of the Whole Meeting with EC

Just in....
body-container-line