NDC has no intention of cancelling Free SHS today tomorrow, or the future – Clement Apaak

Member of Parliament (MP) for Builsa South, Dr. Clement Apaak has emphasised that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Minority Caucus will support the passage of the Free SHS Bill.

According to him, the opposition NDC has nothing against the Free Senior High School policy of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and has no intention of cancelling it.

“We will support the bill and get it passed into law, if that is what is going to give assurance to every Ghanaian that NDC has no intention today, tomorrow or future to cancel the policy,” Dr. Clement Apaak said in an interview with TV3.

Government through the Ministry of Education is seeking to make the implementation of the Free SHS policy mandatory for every government by passing a law to back it.

As a result, the Majority Leader in Parliament, Alexander Afenyo-Markin has disclosed that the Minister of Education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum will present the Free SHS bill to the House.

“I’m also able to report that the Education Minister will present the Free SHS Bill to Parliament. The chapter five of the Constitution provides some aspirational indicative.

“Those are not justiciable, but once by a policy of the government, an aspiration as a message by the constitution is put into action then to make it justiciable, you enact,” the Majority Leader said in an interview with journalists in Parliament on Tuesday, June 11.

Once the bill is passed, Alexander Afenyo-Markin says every Ghanaian can sue any government that refuses to implement the Free SHS policy.

“If we consider what that means it becomes mandatory for governments to implement. Unless it is amended no government can come and say that it is not implementing. If you fail to continue to implement it a citizens can go to court on it,” the Majority Leader explained.