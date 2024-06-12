Free SHS bill: Minority cannot oppose a bill it has not even seen — Ato Forson

The Minority Leader in Parliament, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson has said claims that the opposition National Democratic Congress(NDC) is against the proposed Free Senior High School(SHS) bill are false, citing the fact that there is no such bill before Parliament yet to be opposed.

In a post on X on Wednesday, June 12, Dr. Ato Forson said "There is currently no such bill before Parliament. We cannot oppose a bill that we have not seen."

He explained that it was the founding NDC government that enshrined free education in the 1992 Constitution and also started implementing free SHS on a large scale in 2015 when they were in power.

According to the Minority Leader, "The position of the NDC on the Free SHS program as publicly communicated by our flag-bearer and leader is to improve the implementation of the programme and address the challenges bedeviling it through a consultative approach."

Dr. Ato Forson stressed that when presented, "the NDC will support any legislation or effort aimed at making the Free SHS programme better and sustainable."

The comments by the Minority Leader come after accusations that the NDC MPs are against the bill that will ensure the policy is sustained in the constitution because a future NDC government plans to cancel it.