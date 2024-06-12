ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Free SHS bill: Minority cannot oppose a bill it has not even seen — Ato Forson

Education Minority Leader Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson
WED, 12 JUN 2024 LISTEN
Minority Leader Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson

The Minority Leader in Parliament, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson has said claims that the opposition National Democratic Congress(NDC) is against the proposed Free Senior High School(SHS) bill are false, citing the fact that there is no such bill before Parliament yet to be opposed.

In a post on X on Wednesday, June 12, Dr. Ato Forson said "There is currently no such bill before Parliament. We cannot oppose a bill that we have not seen."

He explained that it was the founding NDC government that enshrined free education in the 1992 Constitution and also started implementing free SHS on a large scale in 2015 when they were in power.

According to the Minority Leader, "The position of the NDC on the Free SHS program as publicly communicated by our flag-bearer and leader is to improve the implementation of the programme and address the challenges bedeviling it through a consultative approach."

Dr. Ato Forson stressed that when presented, "the NDC will support any legislation or effort aimed at making the Free SHS programme better and sustainable."

The comments by the Minority Leader come after accusations that the NDC MPs are against the bill that will ensure the policy is sustained in the constitution because a future NDC government plans to cancel it.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Gifty Anti Julius Deprah, Jinapor brothers, Omane Boamah made their TV debut on my show - G...

1 hour ago

Richard Ahiagbah, National Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Ato Forson trial: Minority boycott of Parliament undermines corruption fight — A...

1 hour ago

Minority Chief Whip in Parliament, Governs Agboza Road tolls reintroduction a testament of a government that is wayward, lost touc...

1 hour ago

NDC has no intention of cancelling Free SHS today tomorrow, or the future Clement Apaak NDC has no intention of cancelling Free SHS today tomorrow, or the future – Clem...

1 hour ago

Minority Leader Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson Free SHS bill: Minority cannot oppose a bill it has not even seen — Ato Forson

1 hour ago

NPP flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia [File Photo] Mahama can’t point out even one policy initiative he spearheaded as Vice Preside...

2 hours ago

VIA REUTERS - China Daily CDIC EU to slap punitive tariffs on Chinese electric cars, risking trade war

2 hours ago

Corruption rooted in Ghanaians, not just politicians Janet Nabla Corruption rooted in Ghanaians, not just politicians – Janet Nabla

2 hours ago

Ashanti Region ditching Bawumia, current support is artificial; NPP bussing people from outskirts — NDC Ashanti Region ditching Bawumia, current support is artificial; NPP bussing peop...

3 hours ago

Minority demand urgent Committee of the Whole Meeting with EC Minority demand urgent Committee of the Whole Meeting with EC

Just in....
body-container-line