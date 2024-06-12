Minority slams ‘wayward, inconsistent’ NPP govt over reintroduction of road tolls

LISTEN

Minority in Parliament has criticised the government’s decision to reintroduce road tolls, labelling the move as wayward.

The Ministry of Roads and Highways recently announced that it has started consultations with key stakeholders to finalise the reinstatement of road tolls, a measure aimed at funding repairs for the country’s deteriorating roads.

Speaking to journalists in Accra on Wednesday, Minority Chief Whip Governs Agbodza condemned the government’s decision, arguing that it highlights a lack of seriousness and proper governance.

“That is quite an interesting position by the current road minister. In fact, is it not the case that he was part of the cabinet when the decision was taken to suspend the collection of tolls and when Mr Speaker and all of us drew the attention that, that singular action was illegal, they told Mr Speaker to go to the toll booth to collect the toll himself if he likes. This is just a testament of a government that is wayward, lost touch and doesn’t know what they want.

“Cabinet decided to suspend the collection of tolls as propaganda to foist E-levy down the throats of Ghanaians. We are paying E-levy today. They want to take more money from you so they are coming back to condemn each other to say that they want to collect tolls. Then the entire government is condemned. They cannot pick and choose who is upright in the government.

“So’ we wait. We have been consistently saying that there was no need to suspend the collection of tolls. So, Ghanaians can see which part of the political divide can be trusted and is consistent with policies in this country.

“And obviously the NPP’s record of being straight and fair to Ghanaians has been called into question so many times,” he stated.

-Citinewsroom