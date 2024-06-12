ModernGhana logo
River Oti: Eleven drowned, six rescued, five missing as service boat capsizes

  Wed, 12 Jun 2024
Eleven people, including two minors, drowned on Tuesday evening June 11 when a boat in which they were travelling on the Oti River capsized.

Six people have been rescued and five others are still missing.

Mr Emmanuel Atali, Assembly member of Dambai Lakeside, said soon after the news a massive rescue operation was launched by Navy officials and local boat operators.

Immediately, four women, including a baby girl, were found and rushed to intensive care at Dambai Health Centre, Mr Atali told the Ghana News Agency (GNA).

The boat, which took off from Dambai, was heading towards Njari, a farming and fishing community under Krachi East Municipality of the Oti Region when the disaster struck.

Sources said the passengers on board were returning from Dambai market, which comes up every Monday and Tuesday.

Mr Clement Kwasi Checki, Chairman of Boat Operators, had expressed deep grief over the incident.

“I am deeply grieved by the loss of lives due to the boat accident; my thoughts are with the bereaved families, and I pray to the Almighty to give them strength to withstand this immense loss,” he stated.

The GNA, as at the time of filing this report, noted that searches were underway to find the five other missing persons.

GNA

