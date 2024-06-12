ModernGhana logo
Car thief sentenced to five years

  Wed, 12 Jun 2024
The Gbetsile Circuit Court has sentenced 23-year-old Courage Akadro, to five years imprisonment in hard labour for stealing a Toyota Camry car.

The court presided over by Ms Eleanor Kakra Banes Botchway, sentenced Akadro based on his own plea of guilty to two charges of unlawful entry and stealing.

The convict was sentenced to three years in hard labour on the first count and five years in hard labour on count two; however, the sentence run concurrently.

Inspector Maxwell Ayeh, prosecuting, told the court that the complainant, Madam Millicent Kwetey Maku, who resided at Mataheko-Afienya, on May 19, 2024, at about 1000 hours, drove her black Toyota Camry private car from her place of abode to Mataheko second.

He said the complainant parked the car with the engine on at the Mataheko second bridge area by the roadside to purchase some items in a nearby shop.

The Court heard that Akadzro took advantage of the situation, unlawfully entered the vehicle, and drove it in the direction of Afienya, but the complainant raised an alarm and subsequently chased him with the help of some commercial motorbike riders.

The prosecution noted that the accused person lost control of the vehicle and collided with a red Toyota Corolla while he was being pursued, and the vehicle's engine subsequently stalled and Akadzro was apprehended and handed over to Afienya Police together with the exhibit vehicle.

He was charged with the offence and arraigned before the court after an investigation.

