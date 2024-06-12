ModernGhana logo
Businesses, companies have lost confidence in Ghana's economy; I've no interest, hope in this gov't — Former NPP Executive

Nana Ohene Ntow, a leading figure in Alan Kyerematen's Movement for Change, has urged Ghanaian voters to turn away from both the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the upcoming December 7 elections.

Speaking on Peace FM's “Kokrokoo” morning show, Nana Ohene Ntow expressed his disappointment in the current state of the economy, making reference to a significant loss of confidence among businesses and investors.

"Currently, businesses have lost confidence in the Ghanaian economy. It will surprise you when you hear some of the names of the companies that have left," he criticized the ruling party.

Nana Ohene Ntow highlighted that both the NPP and NDC have failed to meet the expectations of Ghanaians, leading to widespread public disaffection and anger.

He emphasized the need for a new direction and urged the electorate to consider voting for Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, whom he believes possesses the competence to transform the nation.

According to him, the relevance of the multi-party system practiced over the years in the country has reduced.

When questioned about his defection from the NPP, Nana Ohene Ntow made it clear that he no longer holds any interest or hope in the party.

"I have lost so much interest in this party because my thinking right now has gone beyond NPP and NDC," he asserted.

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

Gideon Afful Amoako

News Reporter

