Ghana's financial strength has reduced, yet the youth are doing 'Oliver Twist' amidst global challenges — NPP MP

WED, 12 JUN 2024 LISTEN

Dickson Adomako Kissi, the NPP Member of Parliament for Anyaa Sowutuom constituency, has expressed concern over the unemployment situation in Ghana, emphasizing the challenges faced by the youth in securing jobs.

Speaking on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" morning show, MP Adomako Kissi highlighted the high number of young people seeking employment and not finding any.

He highlighted the global economic challenges, including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war, which he said have strained Ghana's financial resources.

"The youth need jobs, and it is also difficult to deliver. Currently, our financial strength as a nation has reduced," he said.

However, he expressed concern over the persistent demands from the youth, likening their posture to the character Oliver Twist, who famously asked for more in Charles Dickens' novel.

"In all of this, the electorates are doing Oliver Twist, asking for more despite the worldwide challenges," Hon. Adomako Kissi remarked.

Despite these pressures, the MP remains optimistic about the government's efforts to address the situation.

He assured that the Finance Ministry is actively working to provide funds for small-scale businesses, aiming to improve the living conditions of Ghanaians.

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

