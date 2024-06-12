Minority demand urgent Committee of the Whole Meeting with EC

ModernGhana logo
  Wed, 12 Jun 2024
The Minority Caucus in Parliament has requested an urgent Committee of the Whole Meeting with the Electoral Commission (EC).

The Committee of the Whole is a meeting where both caucuses converge to discuss issues of national interest, usually behind closed doors without the media.

“Mr Speaker, the NDC Minority Caucus want to use this forum to demand an urgent committee of the whole to iron out grave concerns with the Electoral Commission before it is too late.

“It is therefore imperative that Parliament calls the Electoral Commission to order to save democracy and protect the peace and stability of our dear country,” the Minority Leader said.

Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, the Minority Leader made the request when he delivered his welcome address to the House on Tuesday.

Parliament reconvened on Tuesday for the Third Meeting of the Fourth Session of the Eighth Parliament.

Dr Forson explained that the Caucus’s request would serve as a Parliamentary oversight on the EC to prevent actions that would undermine any democratic process, to ensure peace and stability in the country.

The Minority Leader’s request was a result of him criticising the EC for its recent decisions, including the alleged barring and subsequent reversal of political party agents from the ongoing voter transfer process.

According to Dr Forson, the EC lacked the independence to make such “dangerous and outrageous” decisions adding that “the Minority will not permit the EC to make decisions that could jeopardize the country's democracy.”

He called for immediate actions to resolve the cited issues and safeguard the integrity of the electoral process.

“Mr Speaker, while we acknowledge that the Electoral Commission is an independent body, it must be pointed out in no uncertain terms to the Electoral Commission that it does not have the independence to make dangerous, ridiculous and outrageous decisions that can affect the peace and stability of our country and this democracy,” Dr Forson said on the Floor of the House.

GNA

Just in....
