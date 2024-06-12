ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Wed, 12 Jun 2024 Feature Article

Mahama to renovate centres of arts and culture in all regions

Mahama to renovate centres of arts and culture in all regions
LISTEN

Centres for arts and culture are vital to a country's development, offering numerous benefits such as the preservation of heritage to safeguard and promote cultural traditions, customs and history.

They also foster creativity, experimentation and innovation in various art forms. And facilitate international exchange programmes to enrich cultural diversity and understanding.

Centres for arts and culture facilitates community engagement by providing accessible spaces for public interactions, education, and participation in arts and culture.

Besides, they aid in social cohesion by promoting unity and inclusivity, bridging cultural and social divides.

And offer training, workshops, and mentorship programmes, developing artistic skills and cultural knowledge.

So, by supporting centres for arts and culture, governments and communities can invest in the country's cultural capital, driving creative expression, economic growth, and social harmony.

I was, therefore, excited when H.E. John Dramani Mahama announced plans to renovate and revitalise the Centres of Arts and Culture in the various regions of Ghana when he is elected in the upcoming elections.

He stated that the Centres of Arts and Culture play a crucial role in preserving and promoting Ghana's rich cultural heritage and history, and emphasised the importance of investing in these centres to ensure that they continue to serve as hubs for artistic expression and cultural exchange.

The renovation project will involve upgrading the facilities, improving infrastructure, and providing support for artists and cultural practitioners.

JDM also pledged to increase funding for the Centres of Arts and Culture to enable them to expand their programmes and reach a wider audience.

In addition to the renovation project, the young man from Bole promised to establish new cultural initiatives and programmes to further promote Ghanaian arts and culture, both locally and internationally. He highlighted the importance of preserving Ghana's cultural identity and heritage for future generations.

This plan to renovate the Centres of Arts and Culture demonstrates President Mahama's commitment to supporting the arts and cultural sector in Ghana to ensure that they continue to thrive and contribute to the country's development.

Anthony Obeng Afrane

More from this author (477)

More

Top Stories

28 minutes ago

River Oti: Eleven drowned, six rescued, five missing as service boat capsizes River Oti: Eleven drowned, six rescued, five missing as service boat capsizes

32 minutes ago

Deputy Ranking Member on Parliamentary Education Committee, Dr. Clement Apaak Minority will back Free SHS Bill to assuage Ghanaians' fears of cancellation — D...

33 minutes ago

Media, judiciary have been compromised, corrupted by NPP gov't more than any gov't in Ghana's history —Former NPP General Secretary Media, judiciary have been compromised, corrupted by NPP gov't more than any gov...

36 minutes ago

President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu I shall always listen and will never turn my back on you — Tinubu assures Nigeri...

40 minutes ago

Police surprisingly frees terror madman who smashed the head of a two-year-old girl at Agona Duakwa Police surprisingly frees terror madman who smashed the head of a two-year-old g...

53 minutes ago

Nana Yaa Jantuah Nana Yaa Jantuah reveals how she shielded Akufo-Addo from arrest

4 hours ago

Former President, John Dramani Mahama [File Photo] ‘Roads, interchanges, schools’: Next NDC gov’t will do much more for Ghanaians –...

4 hours ago

June 12: Thunderstorms or rain expected over some parts of Ghana from late afternoon — GMet June 12: Thunderstorms or rain expected over some parts of Ghana from late after...

5 hours ago

NACOC seizes 166.88kg of cocaine at KIA; two British nationals arrested NACOC seizes 166.88kg of cocaine at KIA; two British nationals arrested

5 hours ago

Gov't's one-student-one-laptop initiative kicks off today — Bawumia Gov't's one-student-one-laptop initiative kicks off today — Bawumia

Just in....
body-container-line