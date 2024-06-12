Mahama to renovate centres of arts and culture in all regions

LISTEN

Centres for arts and culture are vital to a country's development, offering numerous benefits such as the preservation of heritage to safeguard and promote cultural traditions, customs and history.

They also foster creativity, experimentation and innovation in various art forms. And facilitate international exchange programmes to enrich cultural diversity and understanding.

Centres for arts and culture facilitates community engagement by providing accessible spaces for public interactions, education, and participation in arts and culture.

Besides, they aid in social cohesion by promoting unity and inclusivity, bridging cultural and social divides.

And offer training, workshops, and mentorship programmes, developing artistic skills and cultural knowledge.

So, by supporting centres for arts and culture, governments and communities can invest in the country's cultural capital, driving creative expression, economic growth, and social harmony.

I was, therefore, excited when H.E. John Dramani Mahama announced plans to renovate and revitalise the Centres of Arts and Culture in the various regions of Ghana when he is elected in the upcoming elections.

He stated that the Centres of Arts and Culture play a crucial role in preserving and promoting Ghana's rich cultural heritage and history, and emphasised the importance of investing in these centres to ensure that they continue to serve as hubs for artistic expression and cultural exchange.

The renovation project will involve upgrading the facilities, improving infrastructure, and providing support for artists and cultural practitioners.

JDM also pledged to increase funding for the Centres of Arts and Culture to enable them to expand their programmes and reach a wider audience.

In addition to the renovation project, the young man from Bole promised to establish new cultural initiatives and programmes to further promote Ghanaian arts and culture, both locally and internationally. He highlighted the importance of preserving Ghana's cultural identity and heritage for future generations.

This plan to renovate the Centres of Arts and Culture demonstrates President Mahama's commitment to supporting the arts and cultural sector in Ghana to ensure that they continue to thrive and contribute to the country's development.

Anthony Obeng Afrane