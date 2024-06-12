ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Salim Yakubu outline solutions to Israel-Palestine conflict

Social News Salim Yakubu outline solutions to Israel-Palestine conflict
WED, 12 JUN 2024 LISTEN

KU Leuven University, in collaboration with the Oxford Committee for Famine Relief (Oxfam), hosted a public lecture addressing the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict, seeking authentic solutions to this decades-long issue.

The lecture, held in Belgium, featured a speech by renowned Ghanaian businessman Salim Fari Yakubu, sponsored by Oxfam—a global organization dedicated to fighting inequality to end poverty and injustice.

The event provided a platform for discussion, raised awareness, and promoted informed dialogue, all crucial for fostering positive change worldwide.

According to Salim, the Israeli-Palestinian conflict dates back to the late nineteenth century. He highlighted key historical moments, stating, "In 1947, the United Nations adopted Resolution 181, known as the Partition Plan, which sought to divide the British Mandate of Palestine into Arab and Jewish states. On May 14, 1948, the State of Israel was created, sparking the first Arab-Israeli War. About 750,000 Palestinians were displaced, and the territory was divided into three parts: the State of Israel, the West Bank (of the Jordan River), and the Gaza Strip."

Yakubu argued that Israel's actions in Gaza amount to genocide, stating that targeting civilian areas and hospitals in a conflict zone demonstrates a clear intent to eliminate the Palestinian people, whether civilians or combatants.

In his recommendations, Mr. Fari Yakubu, General Secretary of the Confederation of Africa Rafting (CAR), endorsed a Two-State solution as the framework for resolving the conflict by establishing separate states for Jews and Palestinians. He emphasized the importance of enforcing the International Criminal Court's (ICC) order to cease fire, which he said would protect civilian lives, particularly those of children and women.

He called on powerful states like the United States, France, and the United Kingdom to halt the supply of weapons to and support for Israel. Additionally, Mr. Yakubu urged Western media to maintain professionalism and balance in their reporting, avoiding bias in favor of Israel and refraining from propagating negative narratives.

Attractive Mustapha Nii Okai Inusah
Attractive Mustapha Nii Okai Inusah

Journalist and a Blogger Page: MustaphaAttractive

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Gifty Anti Julius Deprah, Jinapor brothers, Omane Boamah made their TV debut on my show - G...

2 hours ago

Richard Ahiagbah, National Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Ato Forson trial: Minority boycott of Parliament undermines corruption fight — A...

2 hours ago

Minority Chief Whip in Parliament, Governs Agboza Road tolls reintroduction a testament of a government that is wayward, lost touc...

2 hours ago

NDC has no intention of cancelling Free SHS today tomorrow, or the future Clement Apaak NDC has no intention of cancelling Free SHS today tomorrow, or the future – Clem...

2 hours ago

Minority Leader Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson Free SHS bill: Minority cannot oppose a bill it has not even seen — Ato Forson

2 hours ago

NPP flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia [File Photo] Mahama can’t point out even one policy initiative he spearheaded as Vice Preside...

3 hours ago

VIA REUTERS - China Daily CDIC EU to slap punitive tariffs on Chinese electric cars, risking trade war

3 hours ago

Corruption rooted in Ghanaians, not just politicians Janet Nabla Corruption rooted in Ghanaians, not just politicians – Janet Nabla

3 hours ago

Ashanti Region ditching Bawumia, current support is artificial; NPP bussing people from outskirts — NDC Ashanti Region ditching Bawumia, current support is artificial; NPP bussing peop...

4 hours ago

Minority demand urgent Committee of the Whole Meeting with EC Minority demand urgent Committee of the Whole Meeting with EC

Just in....
body-container-line