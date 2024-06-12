Herald Newspaper Should Stop Malicious Lies Against Afenyo-Markin

LISTEN

The pro-Mahama newspaper, the Herald, has published a story against the Majority Leader, Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin, accusing him of attacking the Energy Minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku-Prempeh.

The newspaper wrote the story under the headline ‘Majority Leader fires sleepy Energy Minister’, and went on to attribute claims which were never uttered by the Honourable Member of Parliament for Effutu, Afenyo-Markin.

Even in their own story, what is attributed to the Leader of the Majority is worlds apart from the mischievous headline they gave to the story.

Let me quote what the Herald newspaper captured as what the Majority Leader said when he was distributing laptops to some teachers from his constituency:

“Ghana, we have made it, as a member of ECOWAS Parliament, if I look at the developments in the sub-region, even power, Nigeria, I’m just coming from Abuja, almost every household has a Gen set. You go to Benin, Togo, La Cote D’Ivoire, Guinea, Conakry, Equatorial Guinea, and Cape Verde. They don’t have reliable power, we do, but even so, it’s not enough.”

Where in the above statement did the Majority Leader suggest even remotely, that the Energy Minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku-Prempeh, is sleeping on his job?

He rather commended the Energy Minister for all the efforts to ensure that Ghana gets sustainable electricity supply as opposed to all the countries he enumerated.

Honourable Afenyo-Markin indicated that Ghana’s power supply is second to none in the sub-region. He said that not even Nigeria, Benin, Togo, La Côte d’Ivoire, Guinea, Conakry, Equatorial Guinea and Cape Verde come close to Ghana in terms of sustainable energy production and supply even though Ghana has had a few challenges which have been dealt with.

How the Herald newspaper could twist this narrative of the Majority Leader in its reportage is something that beats the imagination.

The agenda of the Herald newspaper is clearer than daylight. They seek to knock the heads of the two top leaders of the NPP together.

There is never and there has never been any bad blood between Hon. Alexander Afenyo-Markin and Dr. Matthew Opoku-Prempeh to warrant such viperous and vicious headline from this NDC newspaper.

It would be in the interest of the Herald newspaper to retract this false story and apologize to the Majority Leader for their false reportage. Failure to do so would leave Hon. Alexander Afenyo-Markin no choice than to resort to a law suit against the owners, editor and publishers of the Herald newspaper.