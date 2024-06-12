ModernGhana logo
Corruption rooted in Ghanaians, not just politicians – Janet Nabla

  Wed, 12 Jun 2024
The founder and chairperson of the People’s National Party (PNP), Ms Janet Nabla, has shifted the blame on corruption in Ghana from politicians to the broader Ghanaian populace.

In an interview with Kwame Dwomoh-Agyemang on the Class Morning Show on Wednesday, June 6, 2024, Ms. Nabla argued that politicians cannot engage in corrupt practices without the complicity and enabling environment created by the people.

“It is not the politicians that are corrupt in Ghana, it is Ghanaians that are corrupt,” Ms Nabla asserted.

She emphasised that corruption among politicians stems from the general corruption within society.

“If the entire country, Ghanaians are corrupt, and you’re trying to make one of them a politician, do you think that person will have the integrity to be able to save you?” she questioned.

Ms Nabla proposed a shift in the narrative through efforts from the media, educational institutions, religious bodies, and parents to build the right attitudes among Ghanaians. She stressed the need for a societal change to combat corruption effectively.

“Because now the whole place is polluted, as we speak now the pollution is not coming from politicians because we’re less than 1 per cent of Ghana’s population and cannot be the cause of the problems and the downfall of our economy,” she added.

-Classfmonline

