ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Wed, 12 Jun 2024 NDC

Ashanti Region ditching Bawumia, current support is artificial; NPP bussing people from outskirts — NDC

  Wed, 12 Jun 2024
Ashanti Region ditching Bawumia, current support is artificial; NPP bussing people from outskirts — NDC
LISTEN

The Ashanti Regional branch of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has asserted that support for Vice President Dr Mahamadu Bawumia among New Patriotic Party (NPP) members in the region is diminishing.

According to Abass Nurudeen, the NDC’s Ashanti Regional Director of Communications, Dr Bawumia's recent campaign efforts in the Ashanti Region have lost momentum and lack the enthusiasm previously seen for other NPP flagbearers over the years.

In a recent interview with Nana Bobie Ansah, host of the Citizens Show on Accra 100.5 FM, Mr Abass compared the reception of Dr Bawumia to that of former President John Agyekum Kufuor and President Nana Akufo-Addo in the past.

He noted that during their campaigns, the party’s stronghold exhibited genuine and widespread support.

In contrast, he described Dr Bawumia's current support as "artificial," claiming that the NPP had to bus people from the outskirts of Kumasi to create the appearance of a large, enthusiastic crowd.

Mr Nurudeen further contended that the people of Ashanti are increasingly sceptical of Dr Bawumia, particularly in light of the promises made during the 2020 elections that remain unfulfilled.

This scepticism is evident in the actions of the Ghana Union of Traders Association, which has demanded answers from the Vice President regarding the rapid depreciation of the Cedi against the Dollar.

Highlighting a shift in political sentiment, Mr Nurudeen stated that the Asantes no longer wish to be used as "working tools" by the NPP, suggesting a growing disillusionment with Dr Bawumia's leadership and the party's performance.

- Classfmonline

Top Stories

38 minutes ago

Richard Ahiagbah, National Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Ato Forson trial: Minority boycott of Parliament undermines corruption fight — A...

38 minutes ago

Minority Chief Whip in Parliament, Governs Agboza Road tolls reintroduction a testament of a government that is wayward, lost touc...

38 minutes ago

NDC has no intention of cancelling Free SHS today tomorrow, or the future Clement Apaak NDC has no intention of cancelling Free SHS today tomorrow, or the future – Clem...

38 minutes ago

Minority Leader Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson Free SHS bill: Minority cannot oppose a bill it has not even seen — Ato Forson

38 minutes ago

NPP flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia [File Photo] Mahama can’t point out even one policy initiative he spearheaded as Vice Preside...

50 minutes ago

VIA REUTERS - China Daily CDIC EU to slap punitive tariffs on Chinese electric cars, risking trade war

1 hour ago

Corruption rooted in Ghanaians, not just politicians Janet Nabla Corruption rooted in Ghanaians, not just politicians – Janet Nabla

1 hour ago

Ashanti Region ditching Bawumia, current support is artificial; NPP bussing people from outskirts — NDC Ashanti Region ditching Bawumia, current support is artificial; NPP bussing peop...

2 hours ago

Minority demand urgent Committee of the Whole Meeting with EC Minority demand urgent Committee of the Whole Meeting with EC

2 hours ago

PNC National Chairpersons defect to Alan's Movement for Change PNC National Chairpersons defect to Alan's Movement for Change

Just in....
body-container-line