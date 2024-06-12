ModernGhana logo
June 12: Cedi sells at GHS15.30 to $1, GHS14.25 on BoG interbank

CediRates Spotlight June 12: Cedi sells at GHS15.30 to 1, GHS14.25 on BoG interbank
WED, 12 JUN 2024

The Ghanaian cedi has depreciated against the US dollar on both the buying and selling rates, declining further by 3 pesewas.

The buying rate as at 10:00 am on Wednesday, June 12, 2024, is GHS14.62, while the selling rate is also being offered at GHS15.30.

This is based on data provided by Cedirates.com, a well-known Ghanaian website for currency and fuel updates.

The Cedi is trading at GHS14.24 on purchasing rate and GHS14.25 selling price at interbank rates against the US dollar.

In comparison to the rates on Tuesday, the British Pound Sterling has increased in value on the buying rate by 19 pesewas and by 4 pesewas on the selling rate against the Cedi.

The buying and selling rates of the British Pound Sterling are, on average, GHS18.51 and GHS19.49, respectively.

The Euro has increased in value on the buying rate by 4 pesewas but has declined by 1 pesewa on the selling rate against the cedi.

The purchasing and selling rates for the euro are GHS15.59 and GHS16.45, respectively.

The selling price of the pound sterling on the Bank of Ghana interbank market is GHS18.13, 5 pesewas rise from the previous rate.

The euro is currently selling at GHS15.30 on the interbank market, 3 pesewas rise from the previous rate.

Through LemFi and Afriex, people can send money to Ghana from the US or the UK at GHS14.60 and GHS14.70 respectively, for each dollar.

The two money transfer sites are offering buying and selling rates of GHS18.63 and GHS19.05 for the British Pound, respectively.

The only one of the two that updated euro rates on Wednesday, Afriex, is selling GHS15.83 for €1.

For those who will be renewing their Netflix, Spotify or Apple Music subscriptions through Visa and Mastercard, both payment processors are offering a US dollar for GHS16.23 each.

