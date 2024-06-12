ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Ghana reaches agreement with Official Creditor Committee to pave way for next tranche of $360m IMF cash

Headlines Finance Minister of Ghana, Mohammed Amin Adam File Photo
WED, 12 JUN 2024 LISTEN
Finance Minister of Ghana, Mohammed Amin Adam [File Photo]

The Ministry of Finance has announced that an agreement has been reached on a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Ghana and its Official Creditor Committee (OCC) regarding the debt treatment agreed upon in January 2024.

Ghana’s OCC is co-chaired by China and France, both of which played important roles in this achievement.

In a press release from the Ministry of Finance on Wednesday, June 12, it said the MoU formalises the agreement in principle reached with Official Creditors in January and marks a crucial step towards Ghana restoring long-term debt sustainability.

“The financial terms of the agreement remain unchanged and it provides significant debt service relief during the Fund-supported program period, allowing financial resources to be directed towards critical areas such as infrastructure, healthcare and education,” parts of the press release said.

The formalisation of the OCC agreement is expected to pave the way for the approval by the IMF Executive Board of the second review of the Fund-supported Post Covid-19 Programme for Economic Growth (PC-PEG), allowing the next tranche of IMF financing of US$360million to be disbursed.

The IMF Board’s approval should also trigger more financial assistance from Ghana’s development partners, particularly the World Bank.

The agreement will also bolster the current and ongoing discussions with private creditors, with whom Ghana remains committed to finding a comparable agreement as early as possible.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

Top Stories

3 hours ago

Ghanaians suffering from high food prices and food 'shrinkflation' — Minority laments Ghanaians suffering from high food prices and food 'shrinkflation' — Minority la...

3 hours ago

5G deal short-changes Ghanaians at a time Ghana in dire need of foreign exchange — Minority 5G deal short-changes Ghanaians at a time Ghana in dire need of foreign exchange...

4 hours ago

Ernest Frimpong, NPP Parliamentary candidate for Amenfi East Beat soldiers comment: ‘Direct your caution to Amenfi East NPP PC’ — NDC to GAF

4 hours ago

Act bluntly on 'beat soldiers' comment to avoid another Major Mahama-like incident — NDC to GAF Act bluntly on 'beat soldiers' comment to avoid another Major Mahama-like incide...

4 hours ago

Electoral Commission Chairperson Jean Mensaleft and Franklin Cudjoe, Founding President of IMANI Africa Provide further details on your petition to investigate EC — CHRAJ to IMANI Afri...

4 hours ago

Alan promises to waive import duties on spare parts if elected president Alan promises to waive import duties on spare parts if elected president

4 hours ago

My works speak for themselves as vice president, promote me to be president — Bawumia My works speak for themselves as vice president, promote me to be president — Ba...

4 hours ago

Bawumia 2024 Elections: Mahama will go on honeymoon, he won't be accountable, vote for m...

4 hours ago

Apea-Danquah Bawumia, Mahama, Alan not good enough to lead Ghana — Apea-Danquah

4 hours ago

Bagbin 2024 Election: We don't want to see the military at polling centers — Speaker Ba...

Just in....
body-container-line