Ghana reaches agreement with Official Creditor Committee to pave way for next tranche of $360m IMF cash

The Ministry of Finance has announced that an agreement has been reached on a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Ghana and its Official Creditor Committee (OCC) regarding the debt treatment agreed upon in January 2024.

Ghana’s OCC is co-chaired by China and France, both of which played important roles in this achievement.

In a press release from the Ministry of Finance on Wednesday, June 12, it said the MoU formalises the agreement in principle reached with Official Creditors in January and marks a crucial step towards Ghana restoring long-term debt sustainability.

“The financial terms of the agreement remain unchanged and it provides significant debt service relief during the Fund-supported program period, allowing financial resources to be directed towards critical areas such as infrastructure, healthcare and education,” parts of the press release said.

The formalisation of the OCC agreement is expected to pave the way for the approval by the IMF Executive Board of the second review of the Fund-supported Post Covid-19 Programme for Economic Growth (PC-PEG), allowing the next tranche of IMF financing of US$360million to be disbursed.

The IMF Board’s approval should also trigger more financial assistance from Ghana’s development partners, particularly the World Bank.

The agreement will also bolster the current and ongoing discussions with private creditors, with whom Ghana remains committed to finding a comparable agreement as early as possible.