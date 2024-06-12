ModernGhana logo
GJA opens entries for 28th Media Awards, closes July 7

President of the Ghana Journalist Association GJA, Albert Kwabena DwumfourPresident of the Ghana Journalist Association (GJA), Albert Kwabena Dwumfour
The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) has opened entries for the 28th GJA Media Awards to recognize excellence in journalism for works published in 2023.

According to a statement signed by GJA General Secretary Kofi Yeboah, entries are now being accepted online at the GJA portal - https://portal.gjaghana.org - from June 10 to July 7, 2024.

"Only members of the GJA in good standing are eligible to participate in the awards and they are required to submit works published in 2023," the statement said.

This year's awards will also mark the 75th anniversary celebrations of the GJA.

A wide range of categories covering print, broadcast and online media will be recognized, including News, Features, Documentaries, Columns, Photography, Special Reports and Student Journalism.

There are also special categories focused on language media, media programs, and promising young journalists like the GJA/Komla Dumor Most Promising Journalist of the Year and Best Female Journalist awards.

"The GJA is NOT bound to give an award in a division if it does not merit one," the statement stressed.

He advised eligible members to take advantage of the opportunity to showcase their excellent work and get recognized in the industry.

The last day of submission is July 7, 2024 at 11:59pm and the awards grand finale is scheduled for later in the year to celebrate outstanding achievement in Ghanaian journalism.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

