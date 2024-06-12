Claims 60-70% Okada riders are foreigners false - Riders demand apology from YEA PRO

The Okada Riders Association of Ghana (ORAG) has refuted claims made by Mr. Awal Mohammed, a Public Relations Officer for the Youth Employment Agency (YEA), regarding Okada riders in the country.

According to Mr. Mohammed, 60% to 70% of Okada riders are foreigners who lack Ghana cards, a statement that ORAG insists is false and damaging to their reputation.

In a press release issued on June 11, 2024, the Ashanti Regional Chairman of ORAG, Mr. Anthony Joseph, expressed the association's dismay over these allegations, which they believe undermined their efforts and contributions over the years.

ORAG contends that the timing and nature of these claims suggest a politically motivated attempt to discredit the association ahead of the December 7, 2024, general elections.

Mr. Joseph questioned the basis of Mr. Mohammed's claims, highlighting previous interactions with government officials, including a meeting with Sammy Awuku, the then National Organizer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), in the lead-up to the 2020 elections.

He also mentioned the unfulfilled promises of vehicle support from Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the Vice President.

ORAG urged the general public to disregard the YEA's statement, asserting that their association is composed predominantly of Ghanaian nationals.

According to ORAG, approximately 85% of their members are Ghanaians who have obtained the necessary documentation, including Ghana cards, passports, bank accounts, mobile money accounts, and insurance policies.

The association emphasized that its members contribute significantly to the economy through taxes and active participation in elections.

The President of ORAG, Michael Kofi Owusu, called for Mr. Mohammed to retract his statement immediately to prevent any further misunderstandings between ORAG and YEA.

He also appealed to Ghanaians to continue supporting the Okada business, which provides vital employment opportunities for the youth, including junior high school (JHS), senior high school (SHS), and even some tertiary graduates who might otherwise be unemployed.

ORAG reaffirmed its commitment to supporting the nation's development and maintaining its role as a legitimate and significant part of Ghana's transportation sector

-Classfmonline