Election 2024: Ghana doesn’t need retirees in our political space – Apea-Danquah

  Wed, 12 Jun 2024
Samuel Apea-Danquah, flagbearer of Yellow Ghana, has criticised the older presidential candidates seeking power in the upcoming December polls, arguing that Ghana requires vibrant and energetic young leaders to drive the country forward.

Apea-Danquah emphasised the need for fresh perspectives and dynamic leadership, rather than relying on retired individuals who may lack the vitality to make effective decisions.

During an interview with Umaru Sanda Amadu on Channel One TV’s Face to Face, Apea-Danquah expressed doubts about the ability of older leaders to bring about meaningful change, stating that they are unlikely to contribute positively to the country’s development.

He also took the opportunity to explain the significance of his campaign emblem, which symbolises positivity and his commitment to bringing about constructive progress in Ghana.

“The youth of Ghana being the anchor in a region of positivity would stabilise this country. That’s all it is. We don’t need all these retirees who are playing into our political space. They will do nothing for us. They will do absolutely nothing for us.

“But strangely, in this country…When you’re 60 years old, you are taken and given the opportunity to become president of Ghana. All the frontrunners, Alan Kyerematen, former President Mahama, and Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, are over 60 years old, what are they doing here?

“There has not been a consequential leader in Ghana who is over 60 years, none.”

