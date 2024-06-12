Mahama to introduce the Blackstar experience

LISTEN

Imbuing the spirit of Africanism means embracing and celebrating the cultural, historical, and philosophical heritage of Africa. And this involves embracing African values such as respect for elders and celebrating African culture through music, art, literature and traditions.

There is also the need to honour African history, recognising the achievements and struggles of African ancestors; and promoting African languages by supporting linguistic diversity and language preservation.

Embracing African identity by taking pride in African heritage and expressing it with confidence and dignity is part of whipping up the spirit of Africanism which can motivate individuals and communities to reconnect with their roots, foster a sense of belonging, and contribute to their country's growth and development.

Therefore, H.E. John Dramani Mahama's intention to declare the Golden Age of Culture, Arts and Tourism when elected as the next president of the Republic of Ghana would be an overarching policy for the sector where there will be actions and modules to promote job creation and entrepreneurship.

According to him this will be the BlackStar Experience, which will be one of the sub-themes to imbue Africanism in Ghanaians and encourage people to come from all over the world to see our arts, tourism and culture.

The BlackStar Experience will focus on showcasing the rich cultural heritage of Ghana, celebrating African creativity and promoting unity and pride among Ghanaians. This initiative will include events, festivals, exhibitions, and cultural exchanges that highlight the diversity and beauty of Ghanaian arts and culture.

Additionally, the Golden Age of Culture, Arts and Tourism policy will prioritise the development of infrastructure and facilities to support the growth of the tourism industry. This will include investments in heritage sites, museums, galleries, and performance spaces to attract visitors and provide opportunities for local artists and entrepreneurs.

Through these efforts, JDM's next government aims to create a vibrant and sustainable cultural economy that benefits both the people of Ghana and the global community.

The Golden Age of Culture, Arts and Tourism will be a key pillar of Mahama's vision for a prosperous and inclusive Ghana.

Anthony Obeng Afrane