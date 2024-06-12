NACOC seizes 166.88kg of cocaine at KIA; two British nationals arrested

Officers from the Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) and the UK National Crime Agency have intercepted 166.88kg of cocaine from the luggage of two British nationals at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA).

The seized drugs with an estimated street value of $6,480,000 were intercepted on Monday, 10 June 2024.

A statement issued by NACOC revealed the suspects, identified as Hall Shamin Ethline and Graham Omar Adel, were preparing to board a British Airways flight to Gatwick when their luggage—three bags each—was found to contain a total of 72 slabs of suspected cocaine.

Each suspect’s luggage contained 83.44kg of the illegal substance along with personal items.

“Luggage of Hall Shamin Ethline contained a total of 83.44KG of suspected cocaine, along with her personal items.

“Luggage of Graham Omar Adel contained a total of 83.44KG of suspected cocaine, along with his personal items,” the statement said.

The two have since been arrested, “assisting investigations,” the statement added.