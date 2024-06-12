ModernGhana logo
Ghanaians suffering from high food prices and food 'shrinkflation' — Minority laments

High inflation and worsening economic conditions have not only pushed food prices up but also led producers to reduce quantities without changing prices, according to the Minority Caucus in Ghana’s Parliament.

In his remarks to welcome MPs back from recess on Tuesday, June 11, Minority Leader Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson lamented the deteriorating plight of Ghanaians due to rising costs of living.

"High food prices are not the only challenge facing Ghanaians but food shrinkflation, where food vendors maintain their prices but reduce the quantity or the size of their portions, is also the order of the day," the MP for Ajumako Enyan Essiam stated.

Providing examples, Dr. Ato Forson noted that "those of you who have bought Ga Kenkey or Nkran dokon lately, will appreciate the food shrinkflation that I am talking about."

The Minority leader decried how inflation has driven up prices of food items such as tomatoes, onions, kokonte, yam and rice by as much as 140-360% in some cases over the past six months.

"I am sure kurom ay3 hye. Times are very hard! Ghanaians are suffering!" he lamented.

The opposition lawmaker further questioned the impact of the government's agricultural interventions, quizzing, "What has happened to the billions of Ghana Cedis approved by this house for the government’s so-called flagship programme, planting for food and jobs? Where is the food? And where are the jobs?"

The Minority Caucus has vowed to defend the interests of ordinary Ghanaians in the face of these economic hardships through its oversight duties in the coming parliamentary session.

