5G deal short-changes Ghanaians at a time Ghana in dire need of foreign exchange — Minority

The Minority Leader in Parliament, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson has alleged that the government's deal giving Ghana's 5G spectrum to Next Gen Infraco Company Limited for the next 10 to 15 years short-changes Ghanaians and does not deliver value for money.

Addressing Parliament on Tuesday, June 11, as part of his remarks welcoming MPs back from recess, Dr. Forson noted that conservative estimates suggest government could have raised between $250 million to $500 million upfront from the 5G spectrum.

However, the NPP administration is giving this "national asset" away for a "paltry $6.25 million dollars and 1% of annual revenue per annum, over a 10-year period on a work-and-pay basis," claimed the Minority Leader.

He stressed, "Ghana will be receiving $42.2 million in present value terms assuming cost of capital is 10% for a national asset that could have accrued up to $500 million upfront."

“This deal stinks to the high heavens, it does not deliver value for money, it short-changes the people of Ghana at a time that the country is in dire need of foreign exchange and non-tax revenue,” added the NDC lawmaker.

The Minority Caucus has therefore flagged the 5G transaction for further scrutiny by Parliament given the lack of transparency and competitive bidding process.

They believe the deal was rushed through without due process and stands to severely deprive Ghana of much-needed foreign exchange.