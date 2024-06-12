ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

5G deal short-changes Ghanaians at a time Ghana in dire need of foreign exchange — Minority

Headlines 5G deal short-changes Ghanaians at a time Ghana in dire need of foreign exchange — Minority
WED, 12 JUN 2024 LISTEN

The Minority Leader in Parliament, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson has alleged that the government's deal giving Ghana's 5G spectrum to Next Gen Infraco Company Limited for the next 10 to 15 years short-changes Ghanaians and does not deliver value for money.

Addressing Parliament on Tuesday, June 11, as part of his remarks welcoming MPs back from recess, Dr. Forson noted that conservative estimates suggest government could have raised between $250 million to $500 million upfront from the 5G spectrum.

However, the NPP administration is giving this "national asset" away for a "paltry $6.25 million dollars and 1% of annual revenue per annum, over a 10-year period on a work-and-pay basis," claimed the Minority Leader.

He stressed, "Ghana will be receiving $42.2 million in present value terms assuming cost of capital is 10% for a national asset that could have accrued up to $500 million upfront."

“This deal stinks to the high heavens, it does not deliver value for money, it short-changes the people of Ghana at a time that the country is in dire need of foreign exchange and non-tax revenue,” added the NDC lawmaker.

The Minority Caucus has therefore flagged the 5G transaction for further scrutiny by Parliament given the lack of transparency and competitive bidding process.

They believe the deal was rushed through without due process and stands to severely deprive Ghana of much-needed foreign exchange.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Ghanaians suffering from high food prices and food 'shrinkflation' — Minority laments Ghanaians suffering from high food prices and food 'shrinkflation' — Minority la...

1 hour ago

5G deal short-changes Ghanaians at a time Ghana in dire need of foreign exchange — Minority 5G deal short-changes Ghanaians at a time Ghana in dire need of foreign exchange...

2 hours ago

Ernest Frimpong, NPP Parliamentary candidate for Amenfi East Beat soldiers comment: ‘Direct your caution to Amenfi East NPP PC’ — NDC to GAF

2 hours ago

Act bluntly on 'beat soldiers' comment to avoid another Major Mahama-like incident — NDC to GAF Act bluntly on 'beat soldiers' comment to avoid another Major Mahama-like incide...

2 hours ago

Electoral Commission Chairperson Jean Mensaleft and Franklin Cudjoe, Founding President of IMANI Africa Provide further details on your petition to investigate EC — CHRAJ to IMANI Afri...

2 hours ago

Alan promises to waive import duties on spare parts if elected president Alan promises to waive import duties on spare parts if elected president

2 hours ago

My works speak for themselves as vice president, promote me to be president — Bawumia My works speak for themselves as vice president, promote me to be president — Ba...

2 hours ago

Bawumia 2024 Elections: Mahama will go on honeymoon, he won't be accountable, vote for m...

2 hours ago

Apea-Danquah Bawumia, Mahama, Alan not good enough to lead Ghana — Apea-Danquah

2 hours ago

Bagbin 2024 Election: We don't want to see the military at polling centers — Speaker Ba...

Just in....
body-container-line