Beat soldiers comment: ‘Direct your caution to Amenfi East NPP PC’ — NDC to GAF

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has called on the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) to directly address comments made by a New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate that appeared to incite illegal miners to attack soldiers.

In a statement dated June 10, the opposition party criticized the military for failing to name Ernest Frimpong, the NPP PC for Amenfi East constituency, in its statement cautioning against calls for attacks on soldiers.

"Unless the GAF, once the most disciplined and revered institution in Ghana has become compromised along political lines, one wonders WHY the author of your release, Brigadier General E. Aggrey-Quashie (Director General, Public Relations) will conceal the detail of calling out the person(s) found in the viral video and warning them directly instead of displaying cowardice by rather cautioning the general public," the NDC said.

The party argued that the military risks losing respect if it does not directly address Mr. Frimpong, who was seen in a viral video telling illegal miners to attack any soldiers who disrupt their mining activities.

"If the GAF continues in this manner, it loses respect and that will pose a future danger for this country. We don't want to think the GAF wants to record a Major Mahama-like incident (unfortunate as it was) again before it acts bluntly on the irresponsible comments of the NPP parliamentary candidate, Mr. Ernest Frimpong," the statement noted.

The NDC further called on the military to lodge an official complaint with police against Frimpong and demanded bold action to protect soldiers in the country.

The opposition party warned that failure to crack down on such incitement could encourage civilian-military clashes ahead of upcoming elections.