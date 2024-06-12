ModernGhana logo
Act bluntly on 'beat soldiers' comment to avoid another Major Mahama-like incident — NDC to GAF

WED, 12 JUN 2024 LISTEN

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has urged the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) to directly address the person behind a viral video inciting illegal miners to attack soldiers, instead of vaguely cautioning the public.

In a statement, the NDC referenced a video of New Patriotic Party parliamentary candidate for Amenfi East in the Western region, Ernest Frimpong urging galamsey miners to confront officers who disrupted their activities.

The opposition party noted that less than 72 hours after the “irresponsible” comment, a soldier was attacked in Wassa Akyempim.

"Unless the GAF, once the most disciplined and revered institution in Ghana has become compromised along political lines, one wonders WHY the author of your release, Brigadier General E. Aggrey-Quashie (Director General, Public Relations) will conceal the detail of calling out the person(s) found in the viral video and warning them directly instead of displaying cowardice by rather cautioning the general public," the NDC said.

The opposition party warned that failure to directly respond to Mr. Frimpong risks encouraging further clashes and "We don't want to think the GAF wants to record a Major Mahama-like incident (unfortunate as it was) again before it acts bluntly on the irresponsible comments."

Major Maxwell Mahama was lynched by a mob while on duty in Denkyira-Obuasi in May 2017.

The NDC called on the military to file a police report on the video and be bold in discharging their duties impartially regardless of the government in power.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

