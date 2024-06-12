Provide further details on your petition to investigate EC — CHRAJ to IMANI Africa

Electoral Commission Chairperson Jean Mensa[left] and Franklin Cudjoe, Founding President of IMANI Africa

The Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) has opened an investigation into the disposal and retirement of election equipment by the Electoral Commission of Ghana.

In a letter dated May 27, and addressed to IMANI Africa, CHRAJ accepted the group's petition and requested further details to aid its probes.

IMANI filed a complaint in May alleging improper conduct by the EC in how it assessed some Biometric Voter Management Systems (BVMS) equipment as obsolete.

CHRAJ Commissioner Joseph Whittal wrote: "The Commission however requests your Centre to provide it with information on...further and better particulars relating to the allegations to assist the investigation."

The investigatory body is seeking specifics such as the number and types of biometric devices procured in recent electoral cycles, and names of EC officials who may have been in a "conflict-of-interest situation" regarding assessment of the obsolescence of legacy BVMS equipment.

IMANI Africa had raised concerns that some components like digital cameras and scanners in the Biometric Voter Registration kits were still functional despite being disposed of.

It is also probing whether consultants tied to companies that stood to gain new contracts improperly influenced the EC's decisions.