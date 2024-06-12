2024 Elections: Mahama will go on honeymoon, he won't be accountable, vote for me — Bawumia

The New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has pledged to be more accountable than former President John Dramani Mahama if elected president in the upcoming December elections.

Dr. Bawumia attributed his commitment to accountability to his pursuit of an eight-year leadership term, unlike Mr. Mahama’s four-year term.

During a three-day campaign tour in the Ashanti Region, Dr. Bawumia conveyed this message to various professional groups in Kumasi on Tuesday. He elaborated that an eight-year term would compel him to diligently work towards justifying his initial term in order to secure a second term. “I also believe that if you make me a president, I will be more accountable to you because I will be looking for an 8-year term. An 8-year term means that you are first going to give me a 4-year term, this means I have to work very hard to justify why you have to give me another four years,” he stated.

Dr. Bawumia emphasized that this commitment to accountability will be missing in the former President, who only has one term, implying a lack of accountability to Ghanaians. “I believe that my main opponent is only looking for a four-year term, which means immediately you give it to him, and he goes on his honeymoon, and he comes back you will not see him again. There will be no accountability but for me, you will get accountability,” he added.

He further explained that the necessity to secure a second term would drive him to work harder and stay accountable to the electorate. “So, I will be more accountable. I will come back to you and say this is what I have been able to do and then you can renew my license and I will drive the vehicle, so we go forward,” Dr. Bawumia said.

Dr. Bawumia's remarks come as he intensifies his campaign efforts in the Ashanti Region, aiming to garner support by promising a leadership style centered on accountability and sustained progress.