ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Bawumia, Mahama, Alan not good enough to lead Ghana — Apea-Danquah

Politics Apea-Danquah
WED, 12 JUN 2024 LISTEN
Apea-Danquah

Samuel Apea-Danquah, the flagbearer of Yellow Ghana, has expressed his dissatisfaction with the presidential candidates contesting for this year's elections, indicating that they are not good enough to lead Ghana.

He believes that the country needs competent leadership, which he finds lacking among the current candidates. Consequently, he has decided to run for president in the 2024 general elections to bring about positive change.

In an interview with Citi TV, Apea-Danquah elaborated on his concerns. “I don’t think that the current crop of frontrunners to be President are good enough. If we had somebody competent and could do the work, nobody would want to be President. We would like to just have fun with our kids, enjoy our lives, go to the beach, just have fun. But we have people who are just not good enough. And someone has to do something, we can’t just be laid back,” he stated.

Apea-Danquah recounted his past achievements, citing his efforts to fix communication issues at the University of Ghana during his student days. “If you know my track record, there isn’t any institution that I have been to that I haven’t left a mark, because there was something wrong. For example, those who know me from Legon [University of Ghana], remember me for two reasons: the official newspaper I set up and the website,” he recalled.

When asked about the challenges in Ghana that he intends to address, Apea-Danquah highlighted key areas such as high inflation, cedi depreciation, and the ailing economy. He criticized the government for its excessive borrowing to finance the budget, which he believes has led to a precarious economic situation. He vowed to implement sustainable solutions to stabilize the economy, reduce inflation, and strengthen the cedi if elected president.

“Everything, every set of the economy is gone, our health situation, as I mentioned earlier, we have drugs that have been given to us for free, and we wouldn’t clear them. Our economy is in shambles, the cedi is in free fall, and inflation is through the roof. There’s always a budget deficit as long as we have known,” he said.

He emphasized that Ghana is currently facing a leadership crisis, lacking capable individuals to effectively address the country’s pressing issues and challenges. “Nobody has the patience to sit down and say this is the problem and this is how we’re going to solve it. I understand the 4-year term people think that it is a bit too short. But I always blame it on the fact that we don’t have competent people in charge,” he added.

Daniel Owusu
Daniel Owusu

News ReporterPage: DanielOwusu

Top Stories

45 minutes ago

Ghanaians suffering from high food prices and food 'shrinkflation' — Minority laments Ghanaians suffering from high food prices and food 'shrinkflation' — Minority la...

47 minutes ago

5G deal short-changes Ghanaians at a time Ghana in dire need of foreign exchange — Minority 5G deal short-changes Ghanaians at a time Ghana in dire need of foreign exchange...

55 minutes ago

Ernest Frimpong, NPP Parliamentary candidate for Amenfi East Beat soldiers comment: ‘Direct your caution to Amenfi East NPP PC’ — NDC to GAF

57 minutes ago

Act bluntly on 'beat soldiers' comment to avoid another Major Mahama-like incident — NDC to GAF Act bluntly on 'beat soldiers' comment to avoid another Major Mahama-like incide...

59 minutes ago

Electoral Commission Chairperson Jean Mensaleft and Franklin Cudjoe, Founding President of IMANI Africa Provide further details on your petition to investigate EC — CHRAJ to IMANI Afri...

1 hour ago

Alan promises to waive import duties on spare parts if elected president Alan promises to waive import duties on spare parts if elected president

1 hour ago

My works speak for themselves as vice president, promote me to be president — Bawumia My works speak for themselves as vice president, promote me to be president — Ba...

1 hour ago

Bawumia 2024 Elections: Mahama will go on honeymoon, he won't be accountable, vote for m...

1 hour ago

Apea-Danquah Bawumia, Mahama, Alan not good enough to lead Ghana — Apea-Danquah

1 hour ago

Bagbin 2024 Election: We don't want to see the military at polling centers — Speaker Ba...

Just in....
body-container-line