2024 Election: We don't want to see the military at polling centers — Speaker Bagbin

Headlines
WED, 12 JUN 2024 LISTEN
Bagbin

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has emphasized the importance of keeping military personnel away from polling stations in the upcoming December 7 general elections.

In his address to Parliament on Tuesday, June 11, Bagbin announced plans to engage the President, political party flagbearers, security services, and other stakeholders to ensure free, fair, and credible elections. He stressed that the military should only be deployed to polling stations if a specific situation warrants their presence.

“We don’t want to see [the] military during the election. When there is a need to call them, they will be called, but they should not be at polling or voting centres,” Bagbin stated.

His remarks come amid growing concerns about the potential for military presence to intimidate voters and disrupt the electoral process. By restricting military involvement, Bagbin aims to foster a peaceful and transparent election environment.

“Honourable members, the clergy and notable civil society leaders will be actively involved. The signs and signals of happiness in the country are not those of assurance and hope,” Bagbin noted. By involving respected societal figures, the Speaker hopes to bolster public confidence in the electoral process. This inclusive strategy is intended to address the underlying concerns and uncertainties currently felt by the populace.

Bagbin's call for military restriction at polling stations and his commitment to engaging a wide range of stakeholders reflect a proactive approach to safeguarding the upcoming elections.

Daniel Owusu
Daniel Owusu

News ReporterPage: DanielOwusu

