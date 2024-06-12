ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Wed, 12 Jun 2024 General News

Asenso-Boakye engage stakeholders to reintroduce road tolls

Asenso-Boakye engage stakeholders to reintroduce road tolls
LISTEN

The Ministry of Roads and Highways has announced that it is in the process of consulting key stakeholders to finalize the decision to reinstate road tolls across the country.

Sector Minister Francis Asenso-Boakye emphasized the necessity of reintroducing tolls to generate funds for repairing the nation's deteriorating road infrastructure.

In November 2021, the Ministry headed by former Minister Kwasi Amoako Atta halted toll collection nationwide. This decision, effective from November 18, 2021, aimed to reduce traffic congestion at toll booths and was made in anticipation of the e-levy. The removal of tolls elicited mixed reactions from the public.

The current Minister Asenso-Boakye highlighted the importance of tolls in road maintenance. “Maintenance requires funding. Many countries use toll collections to finance road upkeep. We suspended toll collection, but it is now time to discuss reintroducing them to secure the funds needed for road maintenance,” he stated.

He further noted that the ministry has initiated the process by engaging various stakeholders to secure their support for reinstating the tolls.

Daniel Owusu
Daniel Owusu

News ReporterPage: DanielOwusu

Top Stories

45 minutes ago

Ghanaians suffering from high food prices and food 'shrinkflation' — Minority laments Ghanaians suffering from high food prices and food 'shrinkflation' — Minority la...

47 minutes ago

5G deal short-changes Ghanaians at a time Ghana in dire need of foreign exchange — Minority 5G deal short-changes Ghanaians at a time Ghana in dire need of foreign exchange...

55 minutes ago

Ernest Frimpong, NPP Parliamentary candidate for Amenfi East Beat soldiers comment: ‘Direct your caution to Amenfi East NPP PC’ — NDC to GAF

57 minutes ago

Act bluntly on 'beat soldiers' comment to avoid another Major Mahama-like incident — NDC to GAF Act bluntly on 'beat soldiers' comment to avoid another Major Mahama-like incide...

59 minutes ago

Electoral Commission Chairperson Jean Mensaleft and Franklin Cudjoe, Founding President of IMANI Africa Provide further details on your petition to investigate EC — CHRAJ to IMANI Afri...

1 hour ago

Alan promises to waive import duties on spare parts if elected president Alan promises to waive import duties on spare parts if elected president

1 hour ago

My works speak for themselves as vice president, promote me to be president — Bawumia My works speak for themselves as vice president, promote me to be president — Ba...

1 hour ago

Bawumia 2024 Elections: Mahama will go on honeymoon, he won't be accountable, vote for m...

1 hour ago

Apea-Danquah Bawumia, Mahama, Alan not good enough to lead Ghana — Apea-Danquah

1 hour ago

Bagbin 2024 Election: We don't want to see the military at polling centers — Speaker Ba...

Just in....
body-container-line