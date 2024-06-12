Asenso-Boakye engage stakeholders to reintroduce road tolls

LISTEN

The Ministry of Roads and Highways has announced that it is in the process of consulting key stakeholders to finalize the decision to reinstate road tolls across the country.

Sector Minister Francis Asenso-Boakye emphasized the necessity of reintroducing tolls to generate funds for repairing the nation's deteriorating road infrastructure.

In November 2021, the Ministry headed by former Minister Kwasi Amoako Atta halted toll collection nationwide. This decision, effective from November 18, 2021, aimed to reduce traffic congestion at toll booths and was made in anticipation of the e-levy. The removal of tolls elicited mixed reactions from the public.

The current Minister Asenso-Boakye highlighted the importance of tolls in road maintenance. “Maintenance requires funding. Many countries use toll collections to finance road upkeep. We suspended toll collection, but it is now time to discuss reintroducing them to secure the funds needed for road maintenance,” he stated.

He further noted that the ministry has initiated the process by engaging various stakeholders to secure their support for reinstating the tolls.