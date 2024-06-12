Ken Agyapong joins Bawumia's campaign tour, electrifies atmosphere at Suame

Kennedy Agyapong, the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Tuesday joined Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, the New Patriotic Party’s Flagbearer, on his campaign tour of Suame – reinvigorating the political mood in the Ashanti Region

According to an official press release issued to the Ghana News Agency, the “charismatic MP made a grand entrance in Suame, a key industrial and commercial hub in Kumasi, thus, significantly boosting the morale of the Party’s supporters.”

“The electrifying presence of Mr Agyapong is positive for the Party’s quest to win the December 7 polls, as he addressed the enthusiastic crowd gathered in Suame,” it said.

With his usual his fiery oratory style and vitality, Mr Agyapong is said to have set the stage for Dr. Bawumia to address the audience with his message of optimism.

The NPP Flagbearer warmly welcomed Mr Agyapong to the campaign tour, emphasising the importance of unity within the Party to achieve the common goal of winning the 2024 Election.

Vice President Bawumia highlighted his plans to continue driving economic growth, enhance technological infrastructure, and create job opportunities in the Ashanti Region and across the country.

“As a testament to their camaraderie and shared vision, Dr.Bawumia extended an invitation to Mr Agyapong to visit Suame Magazine, the largest industrial area in Kumasi, known for its vibrant auto repairs and engineering businesses,” the release said.

The Suame Magazine symbolises the industrious spirit of the Ashanti people.

The visit aimed to underscore the commitment of the party to support local industries and small businesses, the release said.

“The appearance of both Dr. Bawumia and Mr Agyapong in Suame has undoubtedly galvanised support among the Party’s supporters and sympathisers, setting a positive tone for the ongoing campaign,” it said.

It added, “The duo coming together to campaign after they competed for the Party’s flagbearership slot has exemplified the collaborative spirit within the Elephant family and their collective ambition to drive Ghana towards a brighter future.”

