There’s no need for a Bill to protect Free SHS policy – Peter Nortsu-Kotoe

  Tue, 11 Jun 2024
Peter Nortsu-Kotoe, Ranking Member on Parliament’s Education Committee, has described as unnecessary government’s plan to lay a bill on Free SHS before Parliament.

He questioned the necessity of a law to regulate or entrench the Free SHS programme, citing the absence of an official policy document on free SHS despite requests made to both the previous and current education ministers over the past seven to eight years.

The Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo Markin stated that the enactment of the Free SHS Bill would transform the policy from a mere aspiration into a justiciable right, empowering citizens to seek legal recourse if the policy is not implemented.

However, speaking in an interview on Eyewitness News on June 11, the ranking member, Nortsu-Kotoe referenced the constitution’s provision, Act 25 (1b), which mandates that secondary education, including technical and vocational training, should be progressively made free—a process that began in 2015.

He suggested that the current government’s implementation of the Free SHS policy aligns with public expectations, implying that additional legal protections are superfluous.

“There is no need for any law to regulate or entrench the Free SHS programme. As a committee on education, we have asked the previous minister and the current one that we want to see a Free Senior High School policy or document and for seven to eight years now we have not been able to provide the committee with the policy document. If you don’t even have a policy on what basis are you going to pass the law?

“In any case, the constitution has a provision, Act 25 (1b) that secondary education in all forms including technical and vocational should be progressively made free and that is what we started in 2015.

“So, for this government to have come to office and implemented it as they wanted, I don’t think any Ghanaian has a problem with that. For me, enacting a law as to protect it or whatever is neither here nor there,” he stated.

