Election 2024: Avoid incendiary statements, accusations that can harm our democracy – Afenyo-Markin to colleagues

Majority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin has urged his colleagues to refrain from making inflammatory statements that could potentially harm Ghana's democracy.

He emphasised the importance of maintaining democratic governance as the 2024 general elections approach.

“Mr Speaker, we are all beneficiaries of democratic governance, and it is incumbent upon us to ensure its sustenance and continuity and this can only be achieved by engendering the trust and confidence of the populace in the process.

“It is imperative that we avoid any incendiary statements and accusations that can harm our democracy and the peace and unity we enjoy,” he stated.

During his opening remarks in Parliament on Tuesday, June 11, 2024, Afenyo-Markin further urged his colleagues to safeguard the country's democracy for future generations.

“Democracy has brought so much benefit to this country that I expect every well-meaning citizen of this country to protect the peace and harmony we enjoy.

“Let us endear to preserve and protect our democracy so that we can reap the gains and benefits thereof and bequeath to the future generation a prosperous and peaceful Ghana,” he urged.

