ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Election 2024: Avoid incendiary statements, accusations that can harm our democracy – Afenyo-Markin to colleagues

  Tue, 11 Jun 2024
Parliament Majority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin
TUE, 11 JUN 2024 LISTEN
Majority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin

Majority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin has urged his colleagues to refrain from making inflammatory statements that could potentially harm Ghana's democracy.

He emphasised the importance of maintaining democratic governance as the 2024 general elections approach.

“Mr Speaker, we are all beneficiaries of democratic governance, and it is incumbent upon us to ensure its sustenance and continuity and this can only be achieved by engendering the trust and confidence of the populace in the process.

“It is imperative that we avoid any incendiary statements and accusations that can harm our democracy and the peace and unity we enjoy,” he stated.

During his opening remarks in Parliament on Tuesday, June 11, 2024, Afenyo-Markin further urged his colleagues to safeguard the country's democracy for future generations.

“Democracy has brought so much benefit to this country that I expect every well-meaning citizen of this country to protect the peace and harmony we enjoy.

“Let us endear to preserve and protect our democracy so that we can reap the gains and benefits thereof and bequeath to the future generation a prosperous and peaceful Ghana,” he urged.

-citinewsroom

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Majority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin Election 2024: Avoid incendiary statements, accusations that can harm our democr...

2 hours ago

Theres no need for a Bill to protect Free SHS policy – Peter Nortsu-Kotoe There’s no need for a Bill to protect Free SHS policy – Peter Nortsu-Kotoe

2 hours ago

Election 2024: NDC not an option; they're dangerous – Ken Agyapong Election 2024: NDC not an option; they're dangerous – Ken Agyapong

2 hours ago

'Ghana not a toy, stop joking and crying for steering wheel' – Hassan Ayariga tells Bawumia 'Ghana not a toy, stop joking and crying for steering wheel' – Hassan Ayariga te...

4 hours ago

Accident: LilWin was drunk on accident day; illegally got discharged from emergency unit —Family of boy who died reveals Accident: LilWin was drunk on accident day; illegally got discharged from emerge...

4 hours ago

Dumsormuststop: Its annoying, deceptive to act like a neutral when youre not —DKB blasts missing celebrities #Dumsormuststop: It’s annoying, deceptive to act like a neutral when you’re not ...

4 hours ago

2024 elections: Tell politicians to use their mothers, children, entire family —Prof. Gyampo advises youth against violence 2024 elections: Tell politicians to use their mothers, children, entire family —...

4 hours ago

Franklin Cudjoe left and President Akufo=Addo Akufo-Addo's legacy recognised by 'humongous' debt; a cathedral project with hol...

5 hours ago

Akufo-Addo has done it again; passing around Ghanas begging bowl —US economist reacts to 2bn agreement with South Korea Akufo-Addo has done it again; passing around Ghana’s ‘begging bowl’ — US economi...

5 hours ago

2024 election: Soldiers should not be at polling stations, voting centres – Alban Bagbin 2024 election: Soldiers should not be at polling stations, voting centres – Alba...

Just in....
body-container-line