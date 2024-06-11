'Ghana not a toy, stop joking and crying for steering wheel' – Hassan Ayariga tells Bawumia

All People’s Congress flagbearer Hassan Ayariga has said Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia must stop "crying" for the steering wheel because Ghana is not a toy.

"Dr. Bawumia, please stop crying for the steering wheel" because "the car is not a toy," Mr Ayariga said at a press conference on Tuesday, 11 June 2024.

The steering wheel, Mr Ayariga, noted, "was given to you and your boss, and you both drove to a different direction."

"You have lost credibility as a party and as a candidate," he said, pointing out that the NPP and its flagbearer have "no good policies" and also full of "deceit and propaganda,"

"Your only option left is vote-buying," Mr Ayariga added.

In his view, Dr. Bawumia should watch his 'It Is Possible' slogan since "Ghanaian’s are not listening to you anymore. You have inflicted pain and suffering on us, so, 'it’s possible' has no chance. Rather, use that resource and change the narrative."

"Our nation has become a banana republic under your watch, and it’s pathetic, Mr. Vice President," he noted.

Also, Mr Ayariga mentioned that if former President John Mahama had to be kicked out of office because 4 cedis equalled a dollar, "then I don’t know why Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia is running for President" when Ghanaians need GHS16.00 to get $1.00, the flagbearer of the All People’s Congress.

"Today, the cedi has become the worst currency under the so-called economic Messiah," in reference to Dr Bawumia.

He said Ghanaian businessmen and women are "becoming poorer against their counterparts in other countries due to the high rate of the depreciation of the Ghanaian cedi."

He noted that the government of Ghana lost over GHS10 billion due to the cedi depreciation.

"I don't know how many of you have changed dollars, euros or pounds this morning but no one can dispute the fact that the Bawumia-led Economic Management Team has done a woeful job at keeping the cedi afloat. There is no strength in the cedi against the major trading currencies," Mr Ayariga complained.

In light of that, he has advised Dr. Bawumia and the governing New Patriotic Party to concentrate on "finishing the 8 rather than breaking the 8, because there is no 8 to break."

He said: "Dr. Bawumia should know that Ghanaians don’t have a short memory," adding: "The suffering is real and escalating, so he should stop the jokes."

-classfmonline