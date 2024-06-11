ModernGhana logo
Hassan Ayariga urges government to immediately address power crisis

By Beyoncé Diamond Kpogli II Contributor
TUE, 11 JUN 2024 LISTEN

Dr. Hassan Ayariga, leader of the All People’s Congress (APC), has called on the government to take immediate and decisive action to resolve the ongoing power crisis, commonly known as "Dumsor".

During a press briefing, Dr. Ayariga expressed his disappointment in the government's handling of the situation, highlighting the severe economic and social impacts of the power outages. He emphasized that numerous businesses have been forced to close due to the high costs of operating on generators, leading to widespread job losses and economic hardship for many families.

"The effects of Dumsor on Ghanaians are devastating. Many businesses have been forced to shut down due to the high cost of running on generators, resulting in job losses and economic hardship for families. Students are unable to study due to the lack of electricity," Ayariga stated.

Dr. Ayariga criticized the government's apparent indifference to the crisis, urging it to prioritize the well-being of citizens and establish a sustainable and reliable power supply.

"It is a shame that our government has allowed this crisis to affect the lives of its citizens in such a negative way. I am calling on the government to stop their arrogance and take immediate action to solve the power crisis. We cannot continue to live in darkness while our leaders turn a blind eye," he asserted.

He also offered to take over the management of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) if the government is unable to resolve the crisis, indicating his readiness to contribute to the solution.

Dr. Ayariga, the APC's 2024 presidential candidate, further urged Ghanaians to hold the Energy Minister and his staff accountable for the mismanagement of the ECG.

"It is time for real solutions, not empty promises and excuses. We demand that the Energy Minister and his staff be held accountable for the mismanagement of the ECG, and that competent individuals with a track record of success be appointed to lead the company. The power crisis, or Dumsor, is a national issue that requires urgent attention and action from the government," he concluded.

Dr. Ayariga's remarks underscore the critical need for immediate and effective measures to address the power crisis that continues to cripple the nation, affecting businesses and the daily lives of Ghanaians.

